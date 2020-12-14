Beyoncé's 8-Year-Old Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Gets A Grammy Nomination For Brown Skin Girl

Blue Ivy Carter Also Won BET Award

This is not Ivy's first nomination, and will not be her first award win if Beyoncé wins the Grammy for Best Music Video. Back in June, Blue Ivy won her first-ever BET Award for her work on the song. ‘Brown Skin Girl' is a part of The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition) album. The album has songs inspired by the film The Lion King, in which Beyoncé voiced the iconic character of Nala.

Beyonce Scored Nine Nods For Grammys 2021

Coming back to Grammys 2021, apart from Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, Beyonce is leading with nine nominations. She will also be competing in the Record of the Year category at Grammys 2021. She has also scored a nomination for the ‘Black Parade' as well as ‘Savage'. Beyoncé also earned a nomination for ‘Black King' in the Best Music Film category.

63rd Grammy Awards Will Be Held On January 31, 2021

As of 2020, Beyoncé is the most nominated woman in the Grammy Awards' history. She also has the second-most wins for a woman with a total of 24 Grammys. On a related note, the 63rd Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2021, and will be showcased live in India on Vh1 India channel.