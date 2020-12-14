Beyoncé's 8-Year-Old Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Gets A Grammy Nomination For Brown Skin Girl
Beyoncé's eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter is an official Grammy nominee. Last month, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2021 Grammys, which included Beyoncé in the best music video category for 'Brown Skin Girl', which also credited Ivy Carter as a featured artist.
According to reports, the 8-year-old's name did not appear on the nominee's list last month, but the Grammys recently updated its website, and now includes Ivy Carter in the credits. The update reportedly also included few more names like Nigerian singer Wizkid, who appears on the song and video 'SAINt JHN', who is featured on the track but was not in the video.
Blue Ivy Carter Also Won BET Award
This is not Ivy's first nomination, and will not be her first award win if Beyoncé wins the Grammy for Best Music Video. Back in June, Blue Ivy won her first-ever BET Award for her work on the song. ‘Brown Skin Girl' is a part of The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition) album. The album has songs inspired by the film The Lion King, in which Beyoncé voiced the iconic character of Nala.
Beyonce Scored Nine Nods For Grammys 2021
Coming back to Grammys 2021, apart from Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, Beyonce is leading with nine nominations. She will also be competing in the Record of the Year category at Grammys 2021. She has also scored a nomination for the ‘Black Parade' as well as ‘Savage'. Beyoncé also earned a nomination for ‘Black King' in the Best Music Film category.
63rd Grammy Awards Will Be Held On January 31, 2021
As of 2020, Beyoncé is the most nominated woman in the Grammy Awards' history. She also has the second-most wins for a woman with a total of 24 Grammys. On a related note, the 63rd Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2021, and will be showcased live in India on Vh1 India channel.
ALSO READ: 63rd Grammy Awards 2021 Complete Nominees List: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS & Dua Lipa Dominate
ALSO READ: Beyonce To Receive Humanitarian Award At BET Awards 2020