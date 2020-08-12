    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Black Eyed Peas Pays Tribute To Indian Action Movies; Ajay Devgn And AR Rahman React

      By
      |

      American music group Black Eyed Peas have paid tribute to the extravagant action sequences in Indian cinema with their latest video 'Action'. The group over time has shared that their music has been inspired by Indian culture from the beginning of their career, and their latest music video is a way to show their love and appreciation for Bollywood.

      Black Eyed Peas Pays Tribute To Indian Action Movies; Ajay Devgn And AR Rahman React

      The music video for 'Action' featured popular scenes from films including Rajinikanth's sci-fi action film Robot and Ajay Devgn-starrer cop drama Singham along with other south films like Maryada Ramanna, Ambala, and a Sweden film, KOPPS. According to reports, the 4.48-minute-long video has been created by using the 'deep fake' technology. It allows users to replace people in an existing setting for an image or a video. Music video of 'Action' shares a message at the start of the video saying, "This video was made with DEEP FAKE technology... Do not believe everything you see...".

      Black Eyed Peas Says They Have Been Inspired By Bollywood

      Black Eyed Peas Says They Have Been Inspired By Bollywood

      Group members will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo can be seen playing the lead characters in the iconic scenes. While describing the video, the group said, "The Black Eyed Peas have been inspired by Indian culture from the beginning of our career... From Asha Bhosle to AR Rahman, Indian music has influenced our songs on more than one occasion. This video for ACTION shows our LOVE and appreciation for BOLLYWOOD and the imagination and awesomeness it brings to the screen... Thank you INDIA & BOLLYWOOD!!!"

      Video Features Scenes From Singham And Robot

      Video Features Scenes From Singham And Robot

      Reacting to the video, Singham actor Ajay Devgn wrote to will.i.am on Twitter, "This is a super-enjoyable track. Good stuff." Singer and composer AR Rahman, who scored the music for Robot and its sequel also tweeted his appreciation for the group. He wrote, "The borders are blurring through art! #tamilcinema @directorshankar #rajnikant #india."

      The Video Have Been Made With Deep Fake Effect

      The Video Have Been Made With Deep Fake Effect

      ‘Action' at the end urges people to not trust everything they see on their screens. The end credit message in Star Wars style, reads, "We are living in very confusing times... We have smartphones and we do dumb things on them... We have Artificial Intelligence but we can't tell Fake news from Facts... If we can't handle Fake news!!! How can we handle the Deep Fake??? Don't trust the screen."

      AR Rahman On Getting Less Bollywood Films: There's A Whole Gang Working Against Me

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 13:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X