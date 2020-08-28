Blackpink, Selena Gomez's New Single Ice Cream Out Now

The MV Views Crossed 1 Million Within An Hour

Within seven minutes of the premiere, the song had over 5 lakh views and which crossed one million within an hour. The views could have been affected since the premiere took a while to load while launching and had fans worried on YouTube's live chat.

Blackpink Has Also Collaborated With Lady Gaga And Dua Lipa

Earlier this year, Blackpink had collaborated with Lady Gaga for a song titled 'Sour Candy'. The band had also collaborated with Dua Lupa in the past and is one of the most-known k-pop girl band internationally. Their last single 'How You Like That' set a YouTube record for the biggest music video premiere with 86.3 million views, which was recently surpassed by BTS' English single ‘Dynamite'.

Blackpink's First Album Is Set To Release On October 2

Blackpink interacts with its fans through a reality show called 24/365 with Blackpink, where the band members share their life through vlogs. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has been away from singing, her last single 'Feel Me' released earlier this year. She will be seen in a new reality series for HBO Max, in which she can be seen taking virtual cooking lessons with popular chefs. Titled Selena + Chef, the shot-at-home show also features Selena's family and friends.