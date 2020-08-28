Blackpink, Selena Gomez's New Single Ice Cream Out Now
K-pop girl band Blackpink had dropped its new single in collaboration with American singer-songwriter Selena Gomez. 'Ice Cream' is the second pre-release before their album debuting in October. The group along with Selena had shared a teaser with fans just hours ago, and it looked like the perfect summer jam.
The music video shows Selena driving an ice-cream truck as Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa waiting for her excitedly while playing at a park. The song is dominantly in English and has Lisa rapping in Korean for only two lines. Some of the lyrics in the song go as, "Look so good yeah look so sweet. Baby, you deserve a treat. Diamonds on my wrist so he call me ice cream. You can double dip cause I know you like me. Ice cream chillin' chillin'."
The MV Views Crossed 1 Million Within An Hour
Within seven minutes of the premiere, the song had over 5 lakh views and which crossed one million within an hour. The views could have been affected since the premiere took a while to load while launching and had fans worried on YouTube's live chat.
Blackpink Has Also Collaborated With Lady Gaga And Dua Lipa
Earlier this year, Blackpink had collaborated with Lady Gaga for a song titled 'Sour Candy'. The band had also collaborated with Dua Lupa in the past and is one of the most-known k-pop girl band internationally. Their last single 'How You Like That' set a YouTube record for the biggest music video premiere with 86.3 million views, which was recently surpassed by BTS' English single ‘Dynamite'.
Blackpink's First Album Is Set To Release On October 2
Blackpink interacts with its fans through a reality show called 24/365 with Blackpink, where the band members share their life through vlogs. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has been away from singing, her last single 'Feel Me' released earlier this year. She will be seen in a new reality series for HBO Max, in which she can be seen taking virtual cooking lessons with popular chefs. Titled Selena + Chef, the shot-at-home show also features Selena's family and friends.
K-Pop Girl Band Blackpink To Release First Full-Length Album In October
BTS Drops English Song Dynamite; Video Breaks YouTube Premiere Record