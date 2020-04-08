Boyfriend Is Nowhere Near Top Of My List Of Priorities: Selena Gomez On New Song

Pop star Selena Gomez, who is set to release new track Boyfriend, has made it clear that finding love in the times of coronavirus pandemic is nowhere near the top of her priority list.

The track is part of a deluxe edition of her new album Rare' which is set to release on April 9. In an Instagram post, Gomez said the song was written prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 and she is currently focussed on safety, unity, and recovery of everyone.

Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend.' It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy.

"We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic, the 27-year-old singer wrote.

Gomez said the proceeds from the album will be going to PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, which works with non-profit organisations assisting musicians and music industry workers affected by the pandemic.

The fund also helps out people suffering from mental health issues.

Selena Gomez Shares, She Has Been Diagnosed As Bipolar

Lindsay Lohan Teases New Music, Says 'I'm Back'