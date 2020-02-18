BTS Announces ‘Map of the Soul : 7’ Tracklist, Collaborates With Sia, Troye Sivan And More

BTS yesterday announced the entire tracklist for their upcoming album, titled, Map of the Soul: 7. The tracklist includes 15 new songs along with previous single, Boy With Luv, which features Halsey, and a brand new collaboration with Sia.

The album is also said to feature the recently released single Black Swan, and Louder Than Bombs, which is co-written by Troye Sivan. The American singer-songwriter had announced his collaboration with fans on his social media.

Very happy to have co-written Louder Than Bombs on @BTS_twt’S album! 🤗 thanks for having me boyyssssss pic.twitter.com/IG1halBs9p — troye (@troyesivan) February 16, 2020

Sia's song On, will see two versions, one that will feature the Kpop band and other only with Sia. The collaboration took place after members of BTS reached out to Sia and ask if they could work together for their latest album. The 20 records long tracklist will also see a few repeats from the previous release, Map of the Soul: Persona. Some of these songs are said to be exclusive digital releases.

The band is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 24, 2020, and will perform one of the new songs from the album. The group will also sit down for a special chat with the host, Jimmy Fallon.

