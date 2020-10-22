BTS: ARMY Excited For K-Pop Band's Interaction With Indian Media

The South Korean K-Pop band, BTS has taken the world by storm. After interacting with the US media and fans, the band has finally turned to South Asian country India. According to recent reports, BTS members gave an interview to Indian news channel NDTV.

The news publication made an official announcementon their official Twitter account and wrote, "Team #BTS - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook chatted with NDTV's @rohitkhilnani about music and more. Watch this space!"

Within minutes, the cult-like fan-following of the South Korean band in India took Twitter by storm. While details from the media interaction are currently under wraps, the news immediately made it to Twitter's trending list. ARMY began trending the hashtag #BTSonNDTV and it soon climbed to number 2 on Twitter trends in India.

As for ARMY's reaction to the news, one fan on Twitter wrote, "Am i dreaming wtf?? Is this for bts in ndtv skshsishshjssbksksjsjsnek." While another tweet read, "I sincerely hope you have thoroughly researched about their music and their background as artists. We love a classy interview that applauds their breakthrough in the western music industry, without feeding into the "mania" narrative. Excited and looking forward to more updates."

One fan even warned the publication saying, "YOU ALL BETTER NOT ASK STUPID QUESTIONS OR YOU'LL BE SUFFERING THE WRATH OF ARMYS."

Recently, the makers of BTS Universe's Youth also announced the K Drama's cast. Soompi finally reported the actors who will play fictional versions of BTS members Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook in the adaptation that will air in 2021.

Youth, produced by Kim Jaehong written by Kim Soojin, will tell the stories of seven young men navigating the transition to adulthood. The actors were announced in a tweet, which said that Jin will be played by Seo Jihoon, Suga by Noh Jonghyun, J-Hope by Ahn Jiho, RM by Seo Youngjoo, Jimin by Kim Yoonwoo, V by Jung Woojin and Jungkook by actor Jeon Jinseo.

