BTS Launches New Album 'BE': K-Pop Band Feels Like They Made It Together With The Fans

South Korean boy band BTS on Friday dropped its new song 'Life Moves On'. BTS, comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook also opened up about the new album at the global virtual press conference in Seoul, and thanked their fans for their undying support.

The k-pop group also released the first music video for the first track of the album, 'Life Moves On' which is directed by Jeon Jung Kook. The majority of the track is in Korean, but the catchy chorus is delivered in English. Talking about the album, Jungkook said that 2020 along with the pandemic, brought a lot of "emptiness and frustration" and they wanted to contain all these honest feelings in the album, BE.

The managing agency revealed that the new album BE, which is about "the collective pain that the world is suffering due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the hope that a new dawn will come. "

During the media interaction, J-Hope opened up about the group's aspiration and told PTI that his "answer of this question changes all the time". He added, "When I first debuted, the goal was very solid. I wanted to top the music charts and be an artiste who would perform at a big arena. But now it becomes more fundamental."

The 26-year-old K-pop sensation said that he wants to constantly improve, and added, "The position where I'm standing right now is important to me. I have to know who I am and want to express myself through performances and music. That's my ultimate goal as an artiste."

The K pop group whose full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts), enjoy massive popularity across cultures as BTS. The group completed seven years in 2020 since their debut and are excited about releasing new music.

Take a look at the video:

