BTS Takes Home 4 Daesangs 2nd Year In A Row; Members Thank ARMY Worldwide

J-Hope's Speech For ARMY

J-Hope also addressed the ARMY when accepting the Artist of the Year Award, presented by Lee Jung Jae. J-Hope thanked the worldwide fans saying, "I'm grateful to ARMY for staying up with us so late. The weight of this award makes us realize that it is truly the end of the year. It is an honor to be able to perform every year at the end-of-year ceremonies and receive such great awards. A lot has changed in the world, but this feeling hasn't changed".

BTS Won Album of the Year As Well As Artist Of The Year

He added that the group plans on growing more every year. "Every year, as we take another step on our path to growth, the words we say the most are: to our amazing fans. Being able to receive these awards, being able to perform here, this is all thanks to ARMY." He also wished for Suga to get well soon and join them on the stage next time.

BTS Is Looking Forward To Touring Sometime Soon

They also shared their reaction to the big win on Twitter and wrote, "MMA and MAMA, such honourable days. Thank you for watching and really miss you so so much. I love you!," said RM. V also added, "Kim taehyung knows only ARMY. I love you. Thank you. I'm waiting for you. See you soon. I miss you. ARMY is precious."

Hosted by Song Joong Ki, the Music Awards took place on December 6 without an audience, due to the pandemic.