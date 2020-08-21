BTS Unveils Dynamite; Video Breaks YouTube Premiere Record

K-pop band BTS, owing to their international fame have released their first full English single 'Dynamite'. The long-teased track arrived on Friday, August 21 with a music video directed by Yong Seok Choi (of Lumpens). The video also went on to break the record for the biggest premiere in YouTube history.

'Dynamite' the single had become one of the most awaited music releases of the year. The online release on midnight EST had millions of people logging in on the streaming site to tune in as the song went live. According to Forbes, the live premiere attracted at least 3 million concurrent viewers and showed over 4 million as the YouTube counter refreshed following the song's premiere. In the first 40 minutes of release, the video had crossed over 14.5 million views and was at 30 million views, at the time of writing this article.

Prior to BTS, K-pop girl group Blackpink held the record for the biggest premiere as they released single 'How You Like That' two months ago, with 1.65 million concurrent viewers. BTS' last music video 'On' had more than 1.54 million concurrent viewers on its premiere. The group is also set to perform 'Dynamite' at the 2020 VMAs on August 30.

Big Hit Entertainment and BTS recently also announced their forthcoming concert film titled Break the Silence: The Movie. It is all set to arrive in September 2020. BTS' last LP Map Of The Soul: 7 released earlier this year. The group followed it with a Japanese-language edition of the LP titled Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~.

