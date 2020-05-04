    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Camila Cabello Offers Chance To Be In Her Next Music Video For Charity

      By Pti
      |
      Camila Cabello Offers Chance To Be In Her Next Music Video

      The Havana hitmaker is the latest Hollywood personality to join the charity initiative, which aims to benefits organisations helping to feed people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

      Cabello, 23, made the announcement in a video she shared on Twitter on Saturday.

      "I'm offering a day on set of my next music video when social distancing is over. You will make a cameo in the music video, you will learn choreography with me, I'll teach you all the moves -- well, my choreographer will teach us the moves," she said.

      The winner with most donations will get a round-trip domestic flight, a one-night hotel stay and the on-set experience with the Grammy-nominated singer.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on May 2, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT

      In the post, on Instagram she wrote, "I've accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE! let's come together to help the people and families that are struggling during this time. let's take care of one another. go to the link in my bio to donate if you can, you could be in my next music video and learn the choreography with me! love you guys, let's help in whatever ways we can ❤️"

      All the funds raised will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

      Other Hollywood names participating in the cause include Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Madonna, Russell Wilson and Ciara, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and Justin Bieber.

      Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 13:43 [IST]
