Diplo Denies Accusation Of 'Distributing Revenge Porn'; Claims He Was The One Being Harassed

Grammy Award-winning DJ Diplo was recently accused of "distributing revenge porn" by an anonymous woman from Los Angeles. She reportedly has also filed a restraining order against him. However, Diplo has claimed that he is being harassed by the woman for over a year.

A report by Deadline stated that a woman filed court papers in Los Angeles against Diplo, or Thomas Wesley Pentz, on November 16 to block him "from distributing revenge porn" allegedly "designed to humiliate her and to scare other women from coming forward."

Diplo's attorney Bryan J Freedman has denied all such allegations and shared in a statement with Pitchfork.com that the woman "has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so." The full statement shared by Billboard said, "Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so. To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person-and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end."

According to reports, the woman has accused Diplo of grooming her and having her followed by a private investigator. She also claimed in her complaint that they were intimate and Diplo documented their activity without her consent. The woman also alleged that Diplo or someone associated with him operates the Twitter account, which has shared an explicit image.

Recently, Diplo was also in the news after being linked to 19-year-old Tik Tok star Quenlin Blackwell. The 42-year-old DJ quickly shot down the speculations, stating that Blackwell was only a tenant on his property.

Cardi B Accidentally Leaks Topless Picture; Fans Trend #B*obsOutForCardi

EMA 2020: Watch The Biggest Celebration Of Music, Live And Exclusive On Voot Select