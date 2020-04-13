Dua Lipa May Start Working On Third Album In Self-Isolation

Pop singer Dua Lipa recently released her second album, Future Nostalgia, says she will probably have to start developing her third album to escape self-isolation blues.

"At the moment I'm not really thinking about the third album. I was meant to go on tour at the end of April which got postponed so I probably will start thinking about my third album sooner rather than later."

"Just because I'll probably have a bit of time to go to the studio at some point," Dua told Will Manning on the Official Big Top 40 radio show, over the weekend.

Dua before the outbreak was set to embark on her world tour but has assured her fans she will soon announce new dates.

Last week, the singer performed Break My Heart from the comfort of her couch at the flat in London for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While talking about releasing Future Nostalgia, Dua told Jimmy, "There was a point where I was feeling a little conflicted and I was like, I'm not sure if I want to put the music out at this time," she said. "People are suffering and I just don't know if it feels right."

"But then, I also thought about the fact that I made this record to get away from any anxieties and pressures of making a second album and not have to think about that," she continued. "And then I was like, maybe this record could give people a moment to get away from everything and give them some comfort."

