Ed Sheeran And Cherry Seaborn Welcome Baby Girl, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their first child together. The couple who kept their pregnancy out of the spotlight now announced their baby girl's unique name. Ed in December 2019 had announced that he will be taking another break from music and social media, now returned to share the exciting news on Instagram.

Ed shared a picture of his daughter's socks on a knitted blanket and wrote, "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you..Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran."

He also urged fans and media to respect their privacy. He further wrote, "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

