Europe Music Awards 2020 Winners List: BTS, Lady Gaga Take Home Top Awards

BTS, Lady Gaga take home the top prizes at Europe Music Awards 2020. The South Korean pop group BTS won a leading four awards including best song for "Dynamite" and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday night, while Lady Gaga took the best artist prize. BTS also picked up best fans and best virtual live for Bang Bang Con.

The show honoring the best in global music is available to stream on Voot Select and will be aired shortly on Vh1 India with performances from Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Doja Cat and DaBaby. The girl group Little Mix hosted the ceremony.

Gaga, who went into the event with the most nominations, beat out Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd for the best artist prize. She lost out for best video, however, which went to DJ Khaled for "'Popstar." The collaboration with Drake bested the likes of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for "WAP."

Cardi B did pick up the best hip hop award, however. Coldplay won best rock, Haley Williams got best alternative and Little Mix was named best pop. And the best Latin award went to Karol G, who also won best collaboration for "Tusa" featuring Nicki Minaj.

David Guetta, who won best electronic, also performed at the show from a stage in Budapest. Singer-songwriter YUNGBLUD won best push and Doja Cat took home the best new artist honor.

For a third year, the MTV EMAs handed out a generation change award, this time to five women fighting for racial and social justice around the world: Kiki Mordi, Temi Mwale, Catherhea Potjanaporn, Luiza Brasil and Raquel Willis.

Armaan Malik won the 'Best India Act' for his pop single 'Control' at the ceremony defeating the likes of Kaam Bhaari, Siri x Sez On The Beat, Divine and Prabh Deep

Here is the list of winners from the ceremony:

BEST VIDEO Billie Eilish -- everything i wanted Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion -- WAP DJ Khaled feat. Drake -- "Popstar" -- WINNER Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa" Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" Taylor Swift -- "The Man" The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" Best Artist Dua Lipa Harry Styles Justin Bieber Lady Gaga -- WINNER Miley Cyrus The Weeknd Best Song BTS -- "Dynamite" -- WINNER DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar" Dua Lipa -- "Don't Start Now" Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" Roddy Ricch -- "The Box" The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" Best India Act Armaan Malik - Control - WINNER Kaam Bhaari - Mohabbat Siri x Sez On The Beat - My Jam Divine - Chal Bombay Prabh Deep - Chitta Best Collaboration BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez -- "Ice Cream" Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP" DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar" Justin Bieber feat. Quavo -- "Intentions" Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa" -- WINNER Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" Sam Smith, Demi Lovato -- "I'm Ready" BEST POP BTS Dua Lipa Harry Styles Justin Bieber Katy Perry Lady Gaga Little Mix -- WINNER Best Group 5 Seconds of Summer BLACKPINK BTS -- WINNER Chloe x Halle CNCO Little Mix Best New BENEE DaBaby Doja Cat -- WINNER Jack Harlow Roddy Ricch YUNGBLUD Biggest Fans Ariana Grande BLACKPINK BTS -- WINNER Justin Bieber Lady Gaga Taylor Swift Best Latin Anuel AA Bad Bunny J Balvin Karol G -- WINNER Maluma Ozuna Best Rock Coldplay -- WINNER Green Day Liam Gallagher Pearl Jam Tame Impala The Killers BEST HIP HOP Cardi B -- WINNER DaBaby Drake Eminem Megan Thee Stallion Roddy Ricch Travis Scott Best Electronic Calvin Harris David Guetta -- WINNER Kygo Marshmello Martin Garrix The Chainsmokers Best Alternative blackbear FKA twigs Hayley Williams -- WINNER Machine Gun Kelly The 1975 twenty one pilots Video for Good Anderson .Paak -- "Lockdown" David Guetta & Sia -- "Let's Love" Demi Lovato -- "I Love Me" H.E.R. -- "I Can't Breathe" -- WINNER Jorja Smith -- "By Any Means" Lil Baby -- "The Bigger Picture" Best Push AJ Mitchell Ashnikko BENEE Brockhampton Conan Gray Doja Cat Georgia Jack Harlow Lil Tecca Tate McRae Wallows YUNGBLUD -- WINNER Best Virtual Live BTS BANG BANG CON -- The Live -- WINNER J Balvin -- Behind The Colores Live Experience Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land -- Around The World Little Mix -- UNCancelled Maluma -- Papi Juancho Live Post Malone -- Nirvana Tribute.

