    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Europe Music Awards 2020 Winners List: BTS, Lady Gaga Take Home Top Awards

      By
      |

      BTS, Lady Gaga take home the top prizes at Europe Music Awards 2020. The South Korean pop group BTS won a leading four awards including best song for "Dynamite" and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday night, while Lady Gaga took the best artist prize. BTS also picked up best fans and best virtual live for Bang Bang Con.

      Europe Music Awards 2020 Winners List: BTS, Lady Gaga Take Home Top Awards

      The show honoring the best in global music is available to stream on Voot Select and will be aired shortly on Vh1 India with performances from Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Doja Cat and DaBaby. The girl group Little Mix hosted the ceremony.

      Gaga, who went into the event with the most nominations, beat out Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd for the best artist prize. She lost out for best video, however, which went to DJ Khaled for "'Popstar." The collaboration with Drake bested the likes of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for "WAP."

      Cardi B did pick up the best hip hop award, however. Coldplay won best rock, Haley Williams got best alternative and Little Mix was named best pop. And the best Latin award went to Karol G, who also won best collaboration for "Tusa" featuring Nicki Minaj.

      David Guetta, who won best electronic, also performed at the show from a stage in Budapest. Singer-songwriter YUNGBLUD won best push and Doja Cat took home the best new artist honor.

      For a third year, the MTV EMAs handed out a generation change award, this time to five women fighting for racial and social justice around the world: Kiki Mordi, Temi Mwale, Catherhea Potjanaporn, Luiza Brasil and Raquel Willis.

      Armaan Malik won the 'Best India Act' for his pop single 'Control' at the ceremony defeating the likes of Kaam Bhaari, Siri x Sez On The Beat, Divine and Prabh Deep

      Here is the list of winners from the ceremony:

      BEST VIDEO

      BEST VIDEO

      Billie Eilish -- everything i wanted

      Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion -- WAP

      DJ Khaled feat. Drake -- "Popstar" -- WINNER

      Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa"

      Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"

      Taylor Swift -- "The Man"

      The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights"

      Best Artist

      Dua Lipa

      Harry Styles

      Justin Bieber

      Lady Gaga -- WINNER

      Miley Cyrus

      The Weeknd

      Best Song

      BTS -- "Dynamite" -- WINNER

      DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"

      Dua Lipa -- "Don't Start Now"

      Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"

      Roddy Ricch -- "The Box"

      The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights"

      Best India Act

      Armaan Malik - Control - WINNER

      Kaam Bhaari - Mohabbat

      Siri x Sez On The Beat - My Jam

      Divine - Chal Bombay

      Prabh Deep - Chitta

      Best Collaboration

      BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez -- "Ice Cream"

      Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"

      DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"

      Justin Bieber feat. Quavo -- "Intentions"

      Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa" -- WINNER

      Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"

      Sam Smith, Demi Lovato -- "I'm Ready"

      BEST POP

      BEST POP

      BTS

      Dua Lipa

      Harry Styles

      Justin Bieber

      Katy Perry

      Lady Gaga

      Little Mix -- WINNER

      Best Group

      5 Seconds of Summer

      BLACKPINK

      BTS -- WINNER

      Chloe x Halle

      CNCO

      Little Mix

      Best New

      BENEE

      DaBaby

      Doja Cat -- WINNER

      Jack Harlow

      Roddy Ricch

      YUNGBLUD

      Biggest Fans

      Ariana Grande

      BLACKPINK

      BTS -- WINNER

      Justin Bieber

      Lady Gaga

      Taylor Swift

      Best Latin

      Anuel AA

      Bad Bunny

      J Balvin

      Karol G -- WINNER

      Maluma

      Ozuna

      Best Rock

      Coldplay -- WINNER

      Green Day

      Liam Gallagher

      Pearl Jam

      Tame Impala

      The Killers

      BEST HIP HOP

      BEST HIP HOP

      Cardi B -- WINNER

      DaBaby

      Drake

      Eminem

      Megan Thee Stallion

      Roddy Ricch

      Travis Scott

      Best Electronic

      Calvin Harris

      David Guetta -- WINNER

      Kygo

      Marshmello

      Martin Garrix

      The Chainsmokers

      Best Alternative

      blackbear

      FKA twigs

      Hayley Williams -- WINNER

      Machine Gun Kelly

      The 1975

      twenty one pilots

      Video for Good

      Anderson .Paak -- "Lockdown"

      David Guetta & Sia -- "Let's Love"

      Demi Lovato -- "I Love Me"

      H.E.R. -- "I Can't Breathe" -- WINNER

      Jorja Smith -- "By Any Means"

      Lil Baby -- "The Bigger Picture"

      Best Push

      AJ Mitchell

      Ashnikko

      BENEE

      Brockhampton

      Conan Gray

      Doja Cat

      Georgia

      Jack Harlow

      Lil Tecca

      Tate McRae

      Wallows

      YUNGBLUD -- WINNER

      Best Virtual Live

      BTS BANG BANG CON -- The Live -- WINNER

      J Balvin -- Behind The Colores Live Experience

      Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land -- Around The World

      Little Mix -- UNCancelled

      Maluma -- Papi Juancho Live

      Post Malone -- Nirvana Tribute.

      MTV Europe Music Awards 2020: Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber Lead The Nominations

      EMA 2020: Watch The Biggest Celebration Of Music, Live And Exclusive On Voot Select

      Read more about: bts lady gaga armaan malik
      Story first published: Monday, November 9, 2020, 10:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X