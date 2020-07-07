EXO-SC Release First MV 'Telephone' From Comeback Album 1 Billion Views

K-pop band EXO-SC has released the first music video for a B-side track from their upcoming comeback album, 1 Billion Views. The hip-hop track titled Telephone, also features 10cm with a bright piano riff and heavy bass. According to SM Entertainment, Gaeko has also contributed to the composition and lyrics of the song.

The music video Telephone will remind you of some early 2000's music video, especially due to their style and props like flip and Blackberry phones used in the MV. Sehun and Chanyeol can be seen obsessing over their phones from the time they wake up to the time they fall asleep. Chanyeol's lyrics also had him calling his phone as his best friend. Take a look at the music video:

EXO-SC, an EXO sub-unit composed of Sehun and Chanyeol have worked with other artists including MOON, Penomeco, 10cm, and Gaeko for the new album, 1 Billion Views.

According to the details released by EXO-SC's label SM Entertainment, MOON will be featured in album's title track called 1 Billion Views while Gaeko, who produced the album, will feature in song Fly Away. On the other hand, Penomeco is said to be a part of the song Say It.

1 Billion Views will reportedly have three different versions, Paradise, Ocean View, and Park View. The physical album will have an audio CD along with the photo book, a lyrics book, several posters, postcards, stickers, photo cards and even a special gold card.

1 Billion Views is scheduled to be released on July 13 at 6 pm KST.

