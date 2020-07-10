Fans Want Justin Bieber-Shawn Mendes Collaboration Right Away

Manager Scooter Braun has left people wanting for more, when he shared a rare video of Canadian pop superstars Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes jamming together in a studio with singer Tori Kelly. The old black and white video was shared on Instagram by Scooter, who manages both Bieber and Kelly.

The video shows Justin and Kelly singing while Mendes is playing the piano. Scooter captioned the post as, "I miss the random jam sessions. #tbt #blessedtowitness". Fans quickly flooded the comments section asking for the dream collaboration right away.

For years, Mendes fans and Beliebers have been waiting for the two Canadian powerhouses to collaborate, and the recent post has them hoping for some new music. One user wrote, "and we still never got a justin and shawn collab... " while another commented, "Shawn and Justin should reallyyyyy have a collab". Many left heart and fire emojis as well along with chants of, "WE WANT JUSTIN FT SHAWN."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on Jul 9, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

Scooter Braun is known for producing the best collaboration. Justin's previous track 'Stuck with U', was one of his long-awaited collaborations with Ariana Grande and it debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May.

