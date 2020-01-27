    For Quick Alerts
      Grammy Awards 2020: Everything You Need To Know, Performers, Presenters And How To Watch

      The stage is set for the Grammy Awards 2020 for Sunday, January 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will honour the best musicians and singers, followed by live performances by top artists. Imogen Heap is set to host the pre-broadcast ceremony of the Grammy Awards 2020.

      grammy 2020

      The pre-ceremony of the Grammy Awards 2020 will take place from 12:30 pm-3:30 pm Pacific Time on Sunday i.e., 2:00 am-6:30 am Indian Standard Time. The event will also be available to stream live from around the world by visiting Grammy.com.

      This Grammy Awards 2020 this year will see some of the most amazing and diverse performers, from TIME's Entertainer of the Year Lizzo to upcoming James Bond theme singer-songwriter Billie Eilish alongside chart supernova Lil Nas X.

      The big performers at Grammys 2020 include Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were announced earlier. Demi Lovato is set to mark her comeback with a solo performance on stage. Camila Cabello, Spain's Rosalía, Bonnie Raitt, the Jonas Brothers, Tyler, the Creator, H.E.R. and Charlie Wilson will also be seen on stage. Alicia Keys is returning as host to the on-air event for Grammy 2020.

      Some of the big names to be nominated at the Grammy Awards 2020 include, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and H.E.R, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Bon Iver, Khalid, Post Malone, Lewis Capaldi, Taylor Swift, Vampire Weekend and more.

