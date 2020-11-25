Grammy Awards Controversy: Grammy Chief Responds To The Weeknd's Corruption Accusations

Grammy chief Harvey Mason Jr has opened up about R&B star The Weeknd's "corruption" accusations against The Recording Academy. He added that he too was surprised that the singer did not receive any nominations.

The Weeknd who has the biggest-selling album this year and won multiple awards at both the MTV VMAs and American Music Awards, did not receive any nominations. Reacting to the snub The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye had tweeted, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency,"

In a statement shared by Variety, Grammy chief Harvey Mason Jr said, "Congratulations to today's Grammy nominees, who have earned their peers' recognition for their incredible work. There were a record number of submissions in this unusual and competitive year. We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathize with what he's feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone's admiration."

Mason Jr also confirmed reports that The Weeknd was originally expected to perform at the Grammy Awards ceremony on January 31. The statement added, "Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community."

"To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd's performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process," the Grammy head said.

