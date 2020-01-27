Grammys 2020 Complete Winners List: Billie Eilish, Lizzo And Lil Nas X Bag Top Honours
The Grammy Awards 2020 was led by the women; Lizzo and Billie Eilish didn't just win the highest nominations with eight and seven, respectively, they also won big. Other women who won in terms of performances and fans were, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie herself and more.
Singer Demi Lovato made her anticipated on stage come back with an emotional performance, while Ariana gave everyone run for their money with an electrifying show. Some of the other big winners at the night were, Lil Nas X, who debuted last year and also Michelle Obama, who won the best-spoken word album for the audio version of her book Becoming.
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards 2020 took place on Sunday, January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, USA. You can head on to twitter and witness some of the biggest moments from the biggest music night of the year.
Here is the complete list of the Grammy Awards 2020 winners in each category, marked in bold:
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lizzo
Lil Nas X
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Song of the Year
Always Remember Us This Way, (Lady Gaga)
Bad Guy, (Billie Eilish)
Bring My Flowers Now, (Tanya Tucker)
Hard Place, (H.E.R.)
Norman Fucking Rockwell, (Lana Del Rey)"
Lover, (Taylor Swift)
Someone You Love, (Lewis Capaldo)
Truth Hurts, (Lizzo)
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Drip Too Hard, Lil Baby and Gunna
Panini, Lil Nas X
Ballin, Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
The London, Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers 3, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
IGOR, Tyler the Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Best Comedy Album
Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones, Dave Chapelle
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brand New Man, Brooks & Dunn featuring Luke Combs
I Don't Remember Me (Before You), Brothers Osborne
Speechless, Dan + Shay
The Daughters, Little Big Town
Common, Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Pop Solo Performance
Spirit, Beyoncé
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
7 Rings, Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts, Lizzo
You Need to Calm Down, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift - Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go - Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project - Ed Sheeran
Lover - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Boyfriend - Ariana Grande & Social House
Sucker - Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Sì - Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition) - Michael Bublé
Look Now - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas - John Legend
Walls - Barbra Streisand
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed
Best R&B Album
1123 - BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted - Lucky Daye
Ella Mai - Ella Mai
Paul - PJ Morton
Ventura - Anderson .Paak
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Apollo XXI - Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo
Overload - Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn - Nao
Being Human In Public - Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Performance
Love Again - Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could've Been - H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel - Lizzo & Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo - Lucky Daye
Come Home - Anderson .Paak & André 300
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Time Today - BJ The Chicago Kid
Steady Love - India.Arie
Jerome - Lizzo
Real Games - Lucky Daye
Built For Love - PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
Could've Been (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)
Look At Me Now (Emily King)
No Guidance (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)
Roll Some Mo (Lucky Daye)
Say So (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
Best Rock Performance
Pretty Waste - Bones UK
This Land - Gary Clark Jr.
History Repeats - Brittany Howard
Woman - Karen O & Danger Mouse
Too Bad - Rival Sons
Best Rock Song
Fear Inoculum (Tool)
Give Yourself A Try (The 1975)
Harmony Hall (Vampire Weekend)
History Repeats (Brittany Howard)
This Land (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album
Amo - Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues - Cage The Elephant
In The End - The Cranberries
Trauma - I Prevail
Feral Roots - Rival Sons
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Lion King: The Songs, various artists
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, various artists
Rocketman, Taron Egerton
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, various artists
A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Avengers: Endgame, Alan Silvestri
Chernobyl, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Game of Thrones: Season 8, Ramin Djawadi
The Lion King, Hans Zimmer
Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman
Best Song Written for Visual Media
The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy, (Chris Stapleton, Toy Story 4)
Girl in the Movies, (Dolly Parton, Dumplin')
I'll Never Love Again (Film Version), (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born)
Spirit, (Beyoncé, The Lion King)
Suspirium, (Thom Yorke, Suspiria)
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Beastie Boys Book (Various Artists)
Becoming - Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor - Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All - John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory - Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Instrumental Composition
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite (John Williams)
Begin Again (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)
Crucible For Crisis" (Brian Lynch Big Band)
Love, A Beautiful Force" (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
Walkin' Funny (Christian McBride)
Best Remixed Recording
I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)
Mother's Daughter (Wuki Remix)
The One (High Contrast Remix),
Swim (Ford. Remix),
Work It (Soulwax Remix)
Best Music Video
We've Got to Try, The Chemical Brothers
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Cellophane, fka twigs
Old Town Road (Official Movie) Lil Nas X featuring Billie Ray Cyrus
Glad He's Gone, Tove Lo
Best Music Film
Homecoming, Beyoncé
Remember My Name, David Crosby
Birth of the Cool, Miles Davis
Shangri-La, various artists
Anima, Thom Yorke
Best Dance Recording
Linked, Bonobo
Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers
Piece of Your Heart, Meduza featuring Goodboys
Underwater, Rüfüs Du Sol
Midnight Hour, Skrillex and Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, Rüfüs Du Sol
Weather, Tycho
Best Country Solo Performance
All Your'n, Tyler Childers
Girl Goin' Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
Ride Me Back Home, Willie Nelson
God's Country, Blake Shelton
Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker
Best Country Song
Bring My Flowers Now, (Tanya Tucker)
Girl Goin' Nowhere, (Ashley McBryde)
It All Comes Out In the Wash, (Miranda Lambert)
Some of It, (Eric Church)
Speechless, (Dan + Shay)
Best Country Album
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker
Best Rap Performance
"Middle Child," J. Cole
"Suge," DaBaby
"Down Bad," Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
"Clout," Offset featuring Cardi B
Best Rap Song
Bad Idea, (YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)
Gold Roses, (Rick Ross featuring Drake)
A Lot, (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)
Racks in the Middle, (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
Suge, (DaBaby)
Best Recording Package
Chris Cornell - (Chris Cornell)
Anónimas & Resilientes - (Voces Del Bullerengue)
Hold That Tiger - (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
i,i - (Bon Iver)
Intellexual - (Intellexual)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Woodstock: Back To The Garden - (Various Artists)
Anima - (Thom Yorke)
Gold In Brass Age - (David Gray)
1963: New Directions - (John Coltrane)
The Radio Recordings 1939-1945 - (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)
Best Album Notes
Stax '68: A Memphis Story - (Various Artists)
The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions - (Various Artists)
The Gospel According To Malaco - (Various Artists)
Pedal Steel + Four Corners - (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection - (Pete Seeger)
Best Historical Album
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection (Pete Seeger)
The Girl From Chickasaw County (Bobbie Gentry)
The Great Comeback: Horowitz At Carnegie Hall (Vladimir Horowitz)
Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990 (Various Artists)
Woodstock: Back To The Garden (Various Artists)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - (Billie Eilish)
All These Things - (Thomas Dybdahl)
Ella Mai - (Ella Mai)
Run Home Slow - (The Teskey Brothers)
Scenery - (Emily King)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Lux - (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
Chain Tripping - (Yacht)
Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances - (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)
The Orchestral Organ - (Jan Kraybill)
The Savior - (A Bad Think)
Best New Age Album
Wings - Peter Kater
Fairy Dreams - David Arkenstone
Homage To Kindness - David Darling
Verve - Sebastian Plano
Deva - Deva Premal
Best Bluegrass Album
Tall Fiddler - Michael Cleveland
Live In Prague, Czech Republic - Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Toil, Tears & Trouble - The Po' Ramblin' Boys
Royal Traveller - Missy Raines
If You Can't Stand The Heat - Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Best Traditional Blues Album
Tall, Dark & Handsome - Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men
Kingfish - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Sitting On Top Of The Blues - Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home - Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class - Jontavious Willis
Best Contemporary Blues Album
This Land - Gary Clark Jr.
Venom & Faith - Larkin Poe
Brighter Days - Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Somebody Save Me - Sugaray Rayford
Keep On - Southern Avenue
Best Folk Album
My Finest Work Yet - Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart - Che Apalache
Patty Griffin - Patty Griffin
Evening Machines - Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch - Joy Williams
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Good Time - Ranky Tanky
Kalawai'anui - Amy Hānaiali'i
When It's Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs - Northern Cree
Recorded Live At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian Lullaby (Various Artists) - Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, Producers
Best Reggae Album
Rapture - Koffee
As I Am - Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics - Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass Manipulation - Steel Pulse
More Work To Be Done - Third World
Best Children's Music Album
Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype - Jon Samson
Flying High! - Caspar Babypants
I Love Rainy Days - Daniel Tashian
The Love - Alphabet Rockers
Winterland - The Okee Dokee Brothers
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Mettavolution - Rodrigo y Gabriela
Ancestral Recall - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation - Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! - Mark Guiliana
Elevate - Lettuce
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Moon River - (Jacob Collier)
Blue Skies - (Kris Bowers)
Hedwig's Theme - (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
La Novena - (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
Love, A Beautiful Force - (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
All Night Long - (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
Jolene - (Sara Gazarek)
Marry Me A Little - (Cyrille Aimée)
Over The Rainbow - (Trisha Yearwood)
12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine) - (Esperanza Spalding)
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Sozinho - Randy Brecker, soloist
Elsewhere - Melissa Aldana, soloist
Tomorrow Is The Question - Julian Lage, soloist
The Windup - Brandford Marsalis, soloist
Sightseeing - Christian McBride, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
12 Little Spells - Esperanza Spalding
Thirsty Ghost - Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation - Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together - Catherine Russell
Screenplay - The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Finding Gabriel - Brad Mehldau
In The Key Of The Universe - Joey DeFrancesco
The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul - Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBride's New Jawn - Brad Mehldau
Come What May - Joshua Redman Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Triple Helix - Anat Cohen Tentet
Dancer in Nowhere - Miho Hazama
Hiding Out - Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
The Omni-American Book Club - Brian Lynch Big Band
One Day Wonder - Terraza Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Antidote
Sorte!: Music By John Finbury
Una Noche Con Rubén Blades
Carib
Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Love Theory
Talkin' 'Bout Jesus
See The Light
Speak The Name
This Is A Move (Live)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
God Only Knows
Only Jesus
Haven't Seen It Yet
God's Not Done With You (Single Version)
Rescue Story
Best Gospel Album
Long Live Love - Kirk Franklin
Goshen - Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
Tunnel Vision - Gene Moore
Settle Here - William Murphy
Something's Happening! A Christmas Album - CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Burn The Ships - for King & Country
I Know A Ghost - Crowder
Haven't Seen It Yet - Danny Gokey
The Elements - TobyMac
Holy Roar - Chris Tomlin
Best Roots Gospel Album
Testimony - Gloria Gaynor
Deeper Roots: Where The Bluegrass
Grows - Steven Curtis Chapman
Deeper Oceans - Joseph Habedank
His Name Is Jesus - Tim Menzies
Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists) - Jerry Salley, producer
Best Latin Pop Album
#ELDISCO - Alejandro Sanz
Vida - Luis Fonsi
11:11 - Maluma
Montaner - Ricardo Montaner
Fantasía - Sebastian Yatra
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
El Mal Querer - Rosalía
X 100PRE - Bad Bunny
Oasis - J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible - Flor De Toloache
Almadura - iLe
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
De Ayer Para Siempre - Mariachi Los Camperos
Caminando - Joss Favela
Percepción - Intocable
Poco A Poco - La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario - Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
Best Tropical Latin Album
Opus - Marc Anthony (TIE)
A Journey Through Cuban Music - Aymée Nuviola (TIE)
Tiempo Al Tiempo - Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela - Vicente García
Literal - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Riley: Sun Rings - (Kronos Quartet)
Aequa - Anna Thorvaldsdóttir - (International Contemporary Ensemble)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 - (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Rachmaninoff - Hermitage Piano Trio - (Hermitage Piano Trio)
Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth - (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
James Ginsburg
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Morten Lindberg
Dirk Sobotka
Best Orchestral Performance
Norman: Sustain (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
Transatlantic (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 2- (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)
Best Opera Recording
Benjamin: Lessons In Love & Violence
Berg: Wozzeck
Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles
Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox
Wagner: Lohengrin
Best Choral Performance
Duruflé: Complete Choral Works (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
Boyle: Voyages (The Crossing)
The Hope Of Loving (Conspirare)
Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)
Smith, K.: The Arc In The Sky (The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Shaw: Orange - Attacca Quartet
Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall To Earth - Christopher Rountree & Wild Up
Freedom & Faith - Publiquartet
Perpetulum - Third Coast Percussion
Rachmaninoff - Hermitage Piano Trio - Hermitage Piano Trio
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
The Berlin Recital - Yuja Wang
Higdon: Harp Concerto (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite (Philadelphia Orchestra)
The Orchestral Organ - Jan Kraybill
Torke: Sky, Concerto For Violin (Albany Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
The Edge Of Silence - Works For Voice By György Kurtág (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)
Himmelsmusik (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)
Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner-lieder Op. 35 - Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist
Songplay (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
A Te, O Cara (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
American Originals 1918
Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 'heichalos'; Guitar Concerto; Starburst
Meltzer: Songs And Structures
The Poetry Of Places
Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel D'hiver
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Bermel: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra
Higdon: Harp Concerto
Marsalis: Violin Concerto In D Major
Norman: Sustain
Shaw: Orange
Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth
Best Musical Theater Album
Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations
Hadestown
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
Oklahoma!
Best Metal Performance
Astorolus - The Great Octopus - Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi
Humanicide - Death Angel
Bow Down - I Prevail
Unleashed - Killswitch Engage
7empest - Tool
Best Alternative Music Album
U.F.O.F. - Big Theif
Assume Form - James Blake
i,i - Bon Iver
Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend
Anima - Thom Yorke
Best World Music Album
Gece - Altin Gün
What Heat - Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
African Giant - Burna Boy
Fanm D'ayiti - Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
Celia - Angelique Kidjo
Best American Roots Performance
Saint Honesty - Sara Bareilles
Father Mountain - Calexico With Iron & Wine
I'm On My Way - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Call My Name - I'm With Her
Faraway Look - Yola
Best American Roots Song
Black Myself (Our Native Daughters)
Call My Name (I'm With Her)
Crossing To Jerusalem(Rosanne Cash)
Faraway Look (Yola)
I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More (Vince Gill)
Best Americana Album
Years To Burn - Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now - Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma - Keb' Mo'
Tales Of America - J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire - Yola.
