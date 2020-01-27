    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Grammys 2020 Complete Winners List: Billie Eilish, Lizzo And Lil Nas X Bag Top Honours

      By
      |

      The Grammy Awards 2020 was led by the women; Lizzo and Billie Eilish didn't just win the highest nominations with eight and seven, respectively, they also won big. Other women who won in terms of performances and fans were, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie herself and more.

      Singer Demi Lovato made her anticipated on stage come back with an emotional performance, while Ariana gave everyone run for their money with an electrifying show. Some of the other big winners at the night were, Lil Nas X, who debuted last year and also Michelle Obama, who won the best-spoken word album for the audio version of her book Becoming.

      The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards 2020 took place on Sunday, January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, USA. You can head on to twitter and witness some of the biggest moments from the biggest music night of the year.

      Here is the complete list of the Grammy Awards 2020 winners in each category, marked in bold:

      Best New Artist

      Black Pumas

      Billie Eilish

      Lizzo

      Lil Nas X

      Maggie Rogers

      Rosalía

      Tank and the Bangas

      Yola

      Song of the Year

      Always Remember Us This Way, (Lady Gaga)

      Bad Guy, (Billie Eilish)

      Bring My Flowers Now, (Tanya Tucker)

      Hard Place, (H.E.R.)

      Norman Fucking Rockwell, (Lana Del Rey)"

      Lover, (Taylor Swift)

      Someone You Love, (Lewis Capaldo)

      Truth Hurts, (Lizzo)

      Best Rap/Sung Performance

      Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

      Drip Too Hard, Lil Baby and Gunna

      Panini, Lil Nas X

      Ballin, Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

      The London, Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

      Best Rap Album

      Revenge of the Dreamers 3, Dreamville

      Championships, Meek Mill

      IGOR, Tyler the Creator

      The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

      I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

      Best Comedy Album

      Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan

      Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres

      Right Now, Aziz Ansari

      Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah

      Sticks & Stones, Dave Chapelle

      Best Country Duo/Group Performance

      Brand New Man, Brooks & Dunn featuring Luke Combs

      I Don't Remember Me (Before You), Brothers Osborne

      Speechless, Dan + Shay

      The Daughters, Little Big Town

      Common, Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

      Best Pop Solo Performance

      Spirit, Beyoncé

      Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

      7 Rings, Ariana Grande

      Truth Hurts, Lizzo

      You Need to Calm Down, Taylor Swift

      Best Pop Vocal Album

      The Lion King: The Gift - Beyoncé

      When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go - Billie Eilish

      Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

      No. 6 Collaborations Project - Ed Sheeran

      Lover - Taylor Swift

      Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

      Boyfriend - Ariana Grande & Social House

      Sucker - Jonas Brothers

      Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

      Señorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

      Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

      Sì - Andrea Bocelli

      Love (Deluxe Edition) - Michael Bublé

      Look Now - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

      A Legendary Christmas - John Legend

      Walls - Barbra Streisand

      Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

      Jack Antonoff

      Dan Auerbach

      John Hill

      Finneas

      Ricky Reed

      Best R&B Album

      1123 - BJ The Chicago Kid

      Painted - Lucky Daye

      Ella Mai - Ella Mai

      Paul - PJ Morton

      Ventura - Anderson .Paak

      Best Urban Contemporary Album

      Apollo XXI - Steve Lacy

      Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

      Overload - Georgia Anne Muldrow

      Saturn - Nao

      Being Human In Public - Jessie Reyez

      Best R&B Performance

      Love Again - Daniel Caesar & Brandy

      Could've Been - H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

      Exactly How I Feel - Lizzo & Gucci Mane

      Roll Some Mo - Lucky Daye

      Come Home - Anderson .Paak & André 300

      Best Traditional R&B Performance

      Time Today - BJ The Chicago Kid

      Steady Love - India.Arie

      Jerome - Lizzo

      Real Games - Lucky Daye

      Built For Love - PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

      Best R&B Song

      Could've Been (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

      Look At Me Now (Emily King)

      No Guidance (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

      Roll Some Mo (Lucky Daye)

      Say So (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

      Best Rock Performance

      Pretty Waste - Bones UK

      This Land - Gary Clark Jr.

      History Repeats - Brittany Howard

      Woman - Karen O & Danger Mouse

      Too Bad - Rival Sons

      Best Rock Song

      Fear Inoculum (Tool)

      Give Yourself A Try (The 1975)

      Harmony Hall (Vampire Weekend)

      History Repeats (Brittany Howard)

      This Land (Gary Clark Jr.)

      Best Rock Album

      Amo - Bring Me The Horizon

      Social Cues - Cage The Elephant

      In The End - The Cranberries

      Trauma - I Prevail

      Feral Roots - Rival Sons

      Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

      The Lion King: The Songs, various artists

      Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, various artists

      Rocketman, Taron Egerton

      Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, various artists

      A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

      Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

      Avengers: Endgame, Alan Silvestri

      Chernobyl, Hildur Guðnadóttir

      Game of Thrones: Season 8, Ramin Djawadi

      The Lion King, Hans Zimmer

      Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman

      Best Song Written for Visual Media

      The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy, (Chris Stapleton, Toy Story 4)

      Girl in the Movies, (Dolly Parton, Dumplin')

      I'll Never Love Again (Film Version), (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born)

      Spirit, (Beyoncé, The Lion King)

      Suspirium, (Thom Yorke, Suspiria)

      Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

      Beastie Boys Book (Various Artists)

      Becoming - Michelle Obama

      I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor - Eric Alexandrakis

      Mr. Know-It-All - John Waters

      Sekou Andrews & The String Theory - Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

      Best Instrumental Composition

      Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite (John Williams)

      Begin Again (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

      Crucible For Crisis" (Brian Lynch Big Band)

      Love, A Beautiful Force" (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

      Walkin' Funny (Christian McBride)

      Best Remixed Recording

      I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)

      Mother's Daughter (Wuki Remix)

      The One (High Contrast Remix),

      Swim (Ford. Remix),

      Work It (Soulwax Remix)

      Best Music Video

      We've Got to Try, The Chemical Brothers

      This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

      Cellophane, fka twigs

      Old Town Road (Official Movie) Lil Nas X featuring Billie Ray Cyrus

      Glad He's Gone, Tove Lo

      Best Music Film

      Homecoming, Beyoncé

      Remember My Name, David Crosby

      Birth of the Cool, Miles Davis

      Shangri-La, various artists

      Anima, Thom Yorke

      Best Dance Recording

      Linked, Bonobo

      Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers

      Piece of Your Heart, Meduza featuring Goodboys

      Underwater, Rüfüs Du Sol

      Midnight Hour, Skrillex and Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign

      Best Dance/Electronic Album

      LP5, Apparat

      No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

      Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

      Solace, Rüfüs Du Sol

      Weather, Tycho

      Best Country Solo Performance

      All Your'n, Tyler Childers

      Girl Goin' Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

      Ride Me Back Home, Willie Nelson

      God's Country, Blake Shelton

      Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker

      Best Country Song

      Bring My Flowers Now, (Tanya Tucker)

      Girl Goin' Nowhere, (Ashley McBryde)

      It All Comes Out In the Wash, (Miranda Lambert)

      Some of It, (Eric Church)

      Speechless, (Dan + Shay)

      Best Country Album

      Desperate Man, Eric Church

      Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

      Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

      Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

      While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker

      Best Rap Performance

      "Middle Child," J. Cole

      "Suge," DaBaby

      "Down Bad," Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

      "Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

      "Clout," Offset featuring Cardi B

      Best Rap Song

      Bad Idea, (YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)

      Gold Roses, (Rick Ross featuring Drake)

      A Lot, (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)

      Racks in the Middle, (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

      Suge, (DaBaby)

      Best Recording Package

      Chris Cornell - (Chris Cornell)

      Anónimas & Resilientes - (Voces Del Bullerengue)

      Hold That Tiger - (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

      i,i - (Bon Iver)

      Intellexual - (Intellexual)

      Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

      Woodstock: Back To The Garden - (Various Artists)

      Anima - (Thom Yorke)

      Gold In Brass Age - (David Gray)

      1963: New Directions - (John Coltrane)

      The Radio Recordings 1939-1945 - (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)

      Best Album Notes

      Stax '68: A Memphis Story - (Various Artists)

      The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions - (Various Artists)

      The Gospel According To Malaco - (Various Artists)

      Pedal Steel + Four Corners - (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)

      Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection - (Pete Seeger)

      Best Historical Album

      Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection (Pete Seeger)

      The Girl From Chickasaw County (Bobbie Gentry)

      The Great Comeback: Horowitz At Carnegie Hall (Vladimir Horowitz)

      Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990 (Various Artists)

      Woodstock: Back To The Garden (Various Artists)

      Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

      When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - (Billie Eilish)

      All These Things - (Thomas Dybdahl)

      Ella Mai - (Ella Mai)

      Run Home Slow - (The Teskey Brothers)

      Scenery - (Emily King)

      Best Immersive Audio Album

      Lux - (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

      Chain Tripping - (Yacht)

      Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances - (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)

      The Orchestral Organ - (Jan Kraybill)

      The Savior - (A Bad Think)

      Best New Age Album

      Wings - Peter Kater

      Fairy Dreams - David Arkenstone

      Homage To Kindness - David Darling

      Verve - Sebastian Plano

      Deva - Deva Premal

      Best Bluegrass Album

      Tall Fiddler - Michael Cleveland

      Live In Prague, Czech Republic - Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

      Toil, Tears & Trouble - The Po' Ramblin' Boys

      Royal Traveller - Missy Raines

      If You Can't Stand The Heat - Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

      Best Traditional Blues Album

      Tall, Dark & Handsome - Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men

      Kingfish - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

      Sitting On Top Of The Blues - Bobby Rush

      Baby, Please Come Home - Jimmie Vaughan

      Spectacular Class - Jontavious Willis

      Best Contemporary Blues Album

      This Land - Gary Clark Jr.

      Venom & Faith - Larkin Poe

      Brighter Days - Robert Randolph & The Family Band

      Somebody Save Me - Sugaray Rayford

      Keep On - Southern Avenue

      Best Folk Album

      My Finest Work Yet - Andrew Bird

      Rearrange My Heart - Che Apalache

      Patty Griffin - Patty Griffin

      Evening Machines - Gregory Alan Isakov

      Front Porch - Joy Williams

      Best Regional Roots Music Album

      Good Time - Ranky Tanky

      Kalawai'anui - Amy Hānaiali'i

      When It's Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs - Northern Cree

      Recorded Live At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Rebirth Brass Band

      Hawaiian Lullaby (Various Artists) - Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, Producers

      Best Reggae Album

      Rapture - Koffee

      As I Am - Julian Marley

      The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics - Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

      Mass Manipulation - Steel Pulse

      More Work To Be Done - Third World

      Best Children's Music Album

      Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype - Jon Samson

      Flying High! - Caspar Babypants

      I Love Rainy Days - Daniel Tashian

      The Love - Alphabet Rockers

      Winterland - The Okee Dokee Brothers

      Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

      Mettavolution - Rodrigo y Gabriela

      Ancestral Recall - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

      Star People Nation - Theo Croker

      Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! - Mark Guiliana

      Elevate - Lettuce

      Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

      Moon River - (Jacob Collier)

      Blue Skies - (Kris Bowers)

      Hedwig's Theme - (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

      La Novena - (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

      Love, A Beautiful Force - (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

      Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

      All Night Long - (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

      Jolene - (Sara Gazarek)

      Marry Me A Little - (Cyrille Aimée)

      Over The Rainbow - (Trisha Yearwood)

      12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine) - (Esperanza Spalding)

      Best Improvised Jazz Solo

      Sozinho - Randy Brecker, soloist

      Elsewhere - Melissa Aldana, soloist

      Tomorrow Is The Question - Julian Lage, soloist

      The Windup - Brandford Marsalis, soloist

      Sightseeing - Christian McBride, soloist

      Best Jazz Vocal Album

      12 Little Spells - Esperanza Spalding

      Thirsty Ghost - Sara Gazarek

      Love & Liberation - Jazzmeia Horn

      Alone Together - Catherine Russell

      Screenplay - The Tierney Sutton Band

      Best Jazz Instrumental Album

      Finding Gabriel - Brad Mehldau

      In The Key Of The Universe - Joey DeFrancesco

      The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul - Branford Marsalis Quartet

      Christian McBride's New Jawn - Brad Mehldau

      Come What May - Joshua Redman Quartet

      Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

      Triple Helix - Anat Cohen Tentet

      Dancer in Nowhere - Miho Hazama

      Hiding Out - Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

      The Omni-American Book Club - Brian Lynch Big Band

      One Day Wonder - Terraza Big Band

      Best Latin Jazz Album

      Antidote

      Sorte!: Music By John Finbury

      Una Noche Con Rubén Blades

      Carib

      Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera

      Best Gospel Performance/Song

      Love Theory

      Talkin' 'Bout Jesus

      See The Light

      Speak The Name

      This Is A Move (Live)

      Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

      God Only Knows

      Only Jesus

      Haven't Seen It Yet

      God's Not Done With You (Single Version)

      Rescue Story

      Best Gospel Album

      Long Live Love - Kirk Franklin

      Goshen - Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

      Tunnel Vision - Gene Moore

      Settle Here - William Murphy

      Something's Happening! A Christmas Album - CeCe Winans

      Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

      Burn The Ships - for King & Country

      I Know A Ghost - Crowder

      Haven't Seen It Yet - Danny Gokey

      The Elements - TobyMac

      Holy Roar - Chris Tomlin

      Best Roots Gospel Album

      Testimony - Gloria Gaynor

      Deeper Roots: Where The Bluegrass

      Grows - Steven Curtis Chapman

      Deeper Oceans - Joseph Habedank

      His Name Is Jesus - Tim Menzies

      Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists) - Jerry Salley, producer

      Best Latin Pop Album

      #ELDISCO - Alejandro Sanz

      Vida - Luis Fonsi

      11:11 - Maluma

      Montaner - Ricardo Montaner

      Fantasía - Sebastian Yatra

      Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

      El Mal Querer - Rosalía

      X 100PRE - Bad Bunny

      Oasis - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

      Indestructible - Flor De Toloache

      Almadura - iLe

      Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

      De Ayer Para Siempre - Mariachi Los Camperos

      Caminando - Joss Favela

      Percepción - Intocable

      Poco A Poco - La Energia Norteña

      20 Aniversario - Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

      Best Tropical Latin Album

      Opus - Marc Anthony (TIE)

      A Journey Through Cuban Music - Aymée Nuviola (TIE)

      Tiempo Al Tiempo - Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

      Candela - Vicente García

      Literal - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

      Best Engineered Album, Classical

      Riley: Sun Rings - (Kronos Quartet)

      Aequa - Anna Thorvaldsdóttir - (International Contemporary Ensemble)

      Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 - (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

      Rachmaninoff - Hermitage Piano Trio - (Hermitage Piano Trio)

      Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth - (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

      Producer Of The Year, Classical

      Blanton Alspaugh

      James Ginsburg

      Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

      Morten Lindberg

      Dirk Sobotka

      Best Orchestral Performance

      Norman: Sustain (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

      Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

      Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

      Transatlantic (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

      Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 2- (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

      Best Opera Recording

      Benjamin: Lessons In Love & Violence

      Berg: Wozzeck

      Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles

      Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox

      Wagner: Lohengrin

      Best Choral Performance

      Duruflé: Complete Choral Works (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

      Boyle: Voyages (The Crossing)

      The Hope Of Loving (Conspirare)

      Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

      Smith, K.: The Arc In The Sky (The Crossing)

      Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

      Shaw: Orange - Attacca Quartet

      Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall To Earth - Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

      Freedom & Faith - Publiquartet

      Perpetulum - Third Coast Percussion

      Rachmaninoff - Hermitage Piano Trio - Hermitage Piano Trio

      Best Classical Instrumental Solo

      The Berlin Recital - Yuja Wang

      Higdon: Harp Concerto (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

      Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite (Philadelphia Orchestra)

      The Orchestral Organ - Jan Kraybill

      Torke: Sky, Concerto For Violin (Albany Symphony)

      Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

      The Edge Of Silence - Works For Voice By György Kurtág (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)

      Himmelsmusik (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

      Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner-lieder Op. 35 - Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist

      Songplay (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

      A Te, O Cara (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

      Best Classical Compendium

      American Originals 1918

      Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 'heichalos'; Guitar Concerto; Starburst

      Meltzer: Songs And Structures

      The Poetry Of Places

      Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel D'hiver

      Best Contemporary Classical Composition

      Bermel: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra

      Higdon: Harp Concerto

      Marsalis: Violin Concerto In D Major

      Norman: Sustain

      Shaw: Orange

      Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth

      Best Musical Theater Album

      Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations

      Hadestown

      Moulin Rouge! The Musical

      The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

      Oklahoma!

      Best Metal Performance

      Astorolus - The Great Octopus - Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

      Humanicide - Death Angel

      Bow Down - I Prevail

      Unleashed - Killswitch Engage

      7empest - Tool

      Best Alternative Music Album

      U.F.O.F. - Big Theif

      Assume Form - James Blake

      i,i - Bon Iver

      Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend

      Anima - Thom Yorke

      Best World Music Album

      Gece - Altin Gün

      What Heat - Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

      African Giant - Burna Boy

      Fanm D'ayiti - Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

      Celia - Angelique Kidjo

      Best American Roots Performance

      Saint Honesty - Sara Bareilles

      Father Mountain - Calexico With Iron & Wine

      I'm On My Way - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

      Call My Name - I'm With Her

      Faraway Look - Yola

      Best American Roots Song

      Black Myself (Our Native Daughters)

      Call My Name (I'm With Her)

      Crossing To Jerusalem(Rosanne Cash)

      Faraway Look (Yola)

      I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More (Vince Gill)

      Best Americana Album

      Years To Burn - Calexico And Iron & Wine

      Who Are You Now - Madison Cunningham

      Oklahoma - Keb' Mo'

      Tales Of America - J.S. Ondara

      Walk Through Fire - Yola.

      NBA Legend Kobe Bryant And Daughter Gianna Pass Away In Helicopter Crash

      ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2020: Everything You Need To Know, Performers, Presenters And How To Watch

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X