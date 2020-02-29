Green Day, BTS, The Pixies, Stormzy: World Tour Concerts Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has now spread over at least 53 countries and has infected more than 82,000 people with a death toll of more than 2,800 people. Since health scares have been increasing all over the world, it has also affected the entertainment industry. While No Time To Die premiere was cancelled in China, Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible VII production in Italy has been postponed. Many artists have also cancelled or postponed their concerts during the world tour.

Some of the leading musicians like Green Day, BTS, The Pixies, Stormzy and Ari Lennox recently announced the cancellations. Green Day was scheduled to play through the end of March 2020, in Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Taipei, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan. But on Friday, the band announced that they will try to postpone the shows, "due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus."

We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon. — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 28, 2020

K-pop band BTS also issued a statement, claiming that their shows in Seoul, South Korea, on April 11, 12, 18, and 19, will not be taking place as it is impossible to, "predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April."

"We have thus determined that with approximately one month left before the Seoul concert is set to begin, it is unavoidable that the concert must be cancelled without further delay," they asked the ticket holders to contact their ticket provider.

UK rapper Stormzy took to his twitter handle and postponed the Asian leg of his tour. He was set to perform in cities of Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia. He's promised to reschedule the dates, but did not reveal when the announcement of new dates will be made

The Pixies, Ari Lennox, Mac Demarco, Stereolab, New Order and Khalid also cancelled their concerts in China and surrounding countries due to the outbreak. Other than China, band have also rescheduled tours dates in Italy, where the highest number of cases have been registered out of east-Asia. Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel and Mabel took to their social media handles and wished the safety of their fans.

Watch BTS' Carpool Karaoke With James Corden; Twitter Goes Crazy For Jin And Jimin

Taylor Swift Turns Director, Watch Her Transform Into 'The Man'