      Harry Styles Debuts New Look With Moustache And Netizens Can't Keep Calm

      Harry Styles surprised his fans by rocking a new look with a 70s' moustache. The 26-year-old singer was spotted with the new look recently while on a trip to Italy. The Instagram account of Villa Manodori, an extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar company located in Modena, Italy shared a picture which sent Twitterati into a frenzy.

      Harry Styles Debuts New Look With Moustache And Netizens Cant Keep Calm

      In the picture, Styles can be seen sporting a green-and-white striped shirt, which was tucked into his straight-legged jeans. Harry completed the look with a brown belt and tinted sunglasses. "Many thanks for your visit @harrystyles, enjoy our little gift!" the company captioned the photo, which shows the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer holding a bottle of their balsamic vinegar.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Villa Manodori (@villamanodori) on

      Chef Massimo Bottura also shared another pic of the former One Direction band member, from a "pit stop" at the Osteria Francescana restaurant. Many have been praising the singer's new look on Twitter. One fan shared screenshots of Bottura's post on Twitter and quipped, "Can you believe harry styles just invented the mustache?" Another fan noticed the look is similar to Queen's Freddie Mercury.

      Earlier, the singer-songwriter had made the headlines for having a secret TikTok account, where he reportedly plays unreleased songs. The rumour began after TikTok user @terrytome posted a video wearing gloves and playing Harry Style's Falling on an Otamatone, which is an electronic musical synthesizer. The account has been sharing Otamatone covers of Harry Styles hits and is updated every three days.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
