Justin Bieber Breaksdown Talking About Wanting To Protect Billie Eilish

Justin Bieber just released his first album titled, Changes, since his Purpose tour in 2015. He recently sat down to talk about his life, music and more with Apple Music. During the interview, Justin broke down while talking about his young fan and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Billie Eilish.

Justin went on to call her a superstar for her quick rise to fame and also talked about feeling protective towards her. Billie has been open about her fangirling over Justin Bieber during her younger days, she even shared the clip of Justin's interview on her Instagram and wrote, "stream changes".

View this post on Instagram stream changes A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on Feb 14, 2020 at 12:28pm PST

The two finally met in 2019 at Coachella and collaborated for the remix of her hit song Bad Guy. Justin while talking about meeting her for the first time, he got emotional and said, "I don't know how many opportunities I'm going to get, we never know how many opportunities we're going to get with anybody. I'm tearing up thinking about it, just with the Kobe situation, you know."

When asked if he feels protective her 18-year-old Billie he added, "Yeah, I definitely feel protective of her,"

Justin has been open about struggles with depression and drugs, "It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn and everyone telling me they loved me and you know, just turning their back on you in a second,"

"I just kind of let her do her thing and if she ever needs me I'm going to be here for her." he added and said, he does not wish to force any relationship on her.

"I just want to protect her. I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through, I don't wish that upon anybody. So yeah, if she ever needs me, I'm just a call away." he added in the interview.

Billie Eilish also released her new single, No Time To Die last week, for the upcoming James Bond film of the same name.

Justin Bieber Releases New Album 'Changes' On Valentine's Day 2020

Billie Eilish Releases James Bond's Chilling Theme Song, 'No Time To Die'