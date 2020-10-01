Justin Bieber Promises Hailey, 'To Always Put You First' On Wedding Anniversary

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Wednesday, September 30. Both took to their respective social media handles and shared heartfelt notes to celebrate the occasion. Justin shared a special note with a black-and-white picture from their wedding and promised Hailey to always put her first.

In the post, Justin wrote, "I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl."

Hailey also left a comment on his post and called him her person. She wrote, "My person." On the other hand, the model also shared a monochrome photo from their wedding and captioned it as, "1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over."

The Couple Also Exchanged Vows In A Secret Ceremony A year ago, they tied the knot for the second time in a grand ceremony in a South Carolina resort. Earlier, they had exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse in a secret ceremony, in 2018. Celebrated First Anniversary With A Low Key Weekend The couple celebrated the anniversary of their secret wedding by spending a low-key weekend together. An insider previously told PEOPLE, "They spent a quiet weekend in Los Angeles. They can't believe they have already been married for two years ... it's been an amazing two years. They are very happy and doing great, although they acknowledge that this year is chaos." Justin And Hailey Feel Blessed For Months Of Quality Time Together The source added, "They are, of course, aware that it's a very rough year for many people. But for them, the lockdown has been kind of a blessing. They have spent months of quality time together. They were both very busy with work before COVID hit. The lockdown forced them to focus on their marriage."

