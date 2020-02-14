    For Quick Alerts
      Justin Bieber Releases New Albums 'Changes' On Valentine's Day 2020

      By
      |

      Justin Bieber released his new album Changes on Valentines Day midnight. This is the first album he released since he went on a hiatus in November 2015 after the Purpose tour.

      justin bieber

      The record was led by Yummy, and Get Me, featuring Kehlani, which were released in January 2020. The two songs were followed by Yummy (Summer Walker Remix), and Intentions, also featuring Quavo.

      Other contributors to the album include Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Lil Dicky. Since the last album, Justin has been through another public break up with Selena Gomez, contracted Lyme Disease and also got married to love and former girlfriend Hailey Baldwin.

      20 minutes until the #Changes album. Tomorrow at noon local the CHANGES TOUR goes on sale. See you out there. Thanks

      While announcing the album on social media Justin also revealed the tickets will go on sale. Bieber recently performed Yummy and Intentions on Saturday Night Live and is set to kicks off his Changes tour in May 2020 across the US and Canada.

      Friday, February 14, 2020, 12:27 [IST]
