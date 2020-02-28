Lady Gaga Brings Back 2000s Nostalgia With Stupid Love Music Video

Lady Gaga has made her return to the pop music genre after three years. Stupid Love is a part of her upcoming sixth studio album. While no title or release date yet has been announced yet, fans are already waiting, since the music video has already set high hopes.

The new single Stupid Love, was dropped by the singer at midnight along with a music video on Youtube. It brought back sheer nostalgia of early 2000s music videos featuring Gaga. Apart from the signature moves and bold colours, the video also has a tightly choreographed group dance and a crazy storyline.

The video has an extraterrestrial, pink-haired Gaga dancing in a barren landscape. She leads her dancing army of love called, 'Kindness Punks' into the battle to stop everyone from fighting. The exposition of the video reads as, "The world rots in conflict. Many tribes battle for dominance. While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica."

In the meantime, Lady Gaga made her acting debut with A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Copper and gave us a gem of a song, Shallow. With Stupid Love, it is quite clear, Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, has returned to her pop roots.

