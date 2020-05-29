Lady Gaga Rocks A Studded Pink Face Mask As She Hand Delivers Chromatica To Every Retailer

Copy Of Chromatica Is Available For Fans To By

The copy of the mask is available for fans to buy on the designer's website, and according to reports, 100 percent of net proceeds will be benefiting the Los Angeles Food Bank.

Lady Gaga In The Chromatica Truck

Gaga later posted a close up of her mask and outfit, and thanking the designers she wrote, "I love you @scottstudenberg thank you for my handmade tie dye outfit, you made it with your hands for me and it was still damp when I got it and put it right on. Truly made with love. You're the best @bajaeast."

Chromatica To Release On Friday

Michael Ngo left a comment on Gaga's post, excited to see the singer in his creation, he wrote, "My heart is dancing around the galaxy!"

Three songs from Chromatica have been released so far, including single Stupid Love, Rain On Me with Ariana Grande and Sour Candy with Kpop Band BlackPink. The complete album will be out at midnight on Friday.