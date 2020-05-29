Lady Gaga Rocks A Studded Pink Face Mask As She Hand Delivers Chromatica To Every Retailer
Lady Gaga, before the release of her upcoming album Chromatica, took to Instagram and shared that she will be hand delivering the copies of her album to every retailer. The singer turned actress was seen donning a special Chromatica studded pink face mask in the post.
On Wednesday, in the post, Lady Gaga can be seen in a one-of-a-kind pink spiked face mask reportedly made by Michael Ngo. The mask also features the title and logo of her upcoming album, and dozens of silver studs, that were inspired by the new era of Punk Pop Music by the singer. She captioned the post as, "Delivering #Chromatica myself to every retailer around the world... in Chromatica time and distance do not exist ?"
Copy Of Chromatica Is Available For Fans To By
The copy of the mask is available for fans to buy on the designer's website, and according to reports, 100 percent of net proceeds will be benefiting the Los Angeles Food Bank.
Lady Gaga In The Chromatica Truck
Gaga later posted a close up of her mask and outfit, and thanking the designers she wrote, "I love you @scottstudenberg thank you for my handmade tie dye outfit, you made it with your hands for me and it was still damp when I got it and put it right on. Truly made with love. You're the best @bajaeast."
Chromatica To Release On Friday
Michael Ngo left a comment on Gaga's post, excited to see the singer in his creation, he wrote, "My heart is dancing around the galaxy!"
Three songs from Chromatica have been released so far, including single Stupid Love, Rain On Me with Ariana Grande and Sour Candy with Kpop Band BlackPink. The complete album will be out at midnight on Friday.
