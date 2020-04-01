    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Lindsay Lohan Teases New Music, Says 'I'm Back'

      By Pti
      |

      Lindsay Lohan seems to be "back" on the music scene after 12 years. The former child star-turned-singer shared a cryptic video on Twitter on Tuesday. Lohan posted a pre-save link, captioning it as "I'm back!"

      Lindsay Lohan Teases New Music, Says Im Back

      The 30 second-long clip shows moments from the actor-singer's career -- she is on the news, at red carpets, partying in Greece, being harassed by paparazzi and dancing in the music video for her 2004 hit "Rumors".

      Soon, these flashes speed up, the TV explodes and a smiley face logo appears on the screen with Lohan saying, "I'm back".

      Back in August 2019, the 33-year-old also teased a new single called "Xanax", featuring Finnish singer-songwriter Alma.

      She even posted part of the music video to Instagram, but it disappeared mysteriously. The song never officially released.

      The Office Star John Krasinski Reconnects With Steve Carell On Some Good News

      Prince Harry And Meghan Markle End Royal Roles, Share Last Instagram Post As Sussex Royals

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 13:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 1, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X