Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Debuts New Music, Shares Unseen Footage Of The King Of Pop

Paris Jackson has debuted new music for the first time, she also shared unseen footage of father Michael Jackson. Paris will be part of a new reality series called Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn. While sharing the first look and trailer, she talked about the pressure she felt to fall in her father's footsteps.

Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn is set to be launched via Facebook Watch next week on June 30. The rare footage of Michael Jackson shows him playing around with kids at home. In the clip, she can be seen talking to her father about wanting to do what he does. Michael then asks her, if she also wants to dance and sing like her dad, to which young Paris nods happily.

In the trailer, Paris explains why it took her so long to release music. "You see a kid grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am a human. I was against letting the world in because it wasn't a choice. I wasn't ready then. I feel like I'm ready now." The new music has been released as part of The Soundflowers. The ban is a duo, with Paris and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

Talking about the collaboration she said, "When I met Gabe, I immediately just vibed and started making music. I feel like we're the same level of damaged. Gabe understands the pain I've gone through in my life and he's helped me realise this is what I was born to do."

The synopsis for the Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn, reads, "pull back the curtain with honest conversation surrounding topics that are central to their lives like spirituality, sexuality, music, family and more." It reportedly focuses on her process of creating the new EP, long with Gabriel. Earlier this year, reports revealed that Paris Jackson will be seen playing Jesus in the upcoming independent drama titled, Habit.

Remembering The King Of Pop: 7 Iconic Dance Moves By Michael Jackson