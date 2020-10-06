MTV Europe Music Awards 2020: Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber Lead The Nominations

Lady Gaga has garnered seven nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), followed by BTS and Justin Bieber, each of whom received five nods. The global music awards show also added new categories best Latin, video for good and best virtual live.

Gaga's nominations include best artist, best pop and best video for her collaboration with Ariana Grande on "Rain On Me," which also secured nominations for best song and best collaboration. (Gaga won five VMAs on the U.S. edition, which aired Aug. 30). BTS and Bieber's nods include biggest fans and best pop, which is sure to provide a contentious outcome as Army and Beliebers go head to head.

The EMAs will also bring back local honors, with nominations that include Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B for best U.S. act; Justin Bieber and The Weeknd for best Canadian act and Dua Lipa for best U.K. and Ireland act, among others.

The nominees for the Best Indian Act are "Control" by Armaan Malik, "Chal Bombay" by Divine, "Chitta" by Prabh Deep, "Mohabbat" by Kaam Bhari and "My Jam" by Siri x Sez On The Beat. The Europe Music Awards 2020 will be aired LIVE in the country on 9th November 2020 only on Vh1 India and Voot Select

COMPLETE LIST - 2020 MTV EMA NOMINEES

BEST VIDEO Billie Eilish, "everything i wanted" Cardi B, "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion DJ Khaled, "POPSTAR" ft. Drake Karol G, "Tusa" ft. Nicki Minaj Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me" Taylor Swift, "The Man" The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights" BEST ARTIST Dua Lipa Harry Styles Justin Bieber Lady Gaga Miley Cyrus The Weeknd BEST SONG BTS, "Dynamite" DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now" Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me" Roddy Ricch, "The Box" The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights" BEST COLLABORATION BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream" Cardi B, "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch Justin Bieber, "Intentions" ft. Quavo Karol G, "Tusa" ft. Nicki Minaj Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me" Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, "I'm Ready" BEST POP BTS Dua Lipa Harry Styles Justin Bieber Katy Perry Lady Gaga Little Mix BEST GROUP 5 Seconds of Summer BLACKPINK BTS Chloe x Halle CNCO Little Mix BEST NEW BENEE DaBaby Doja Cat Jack Harlow Roddy Ricch YUNGBLUD BIGGEST FANS Ariana Grande BLACKPINK BTS Justin Bieber Lady Gaga Taylor Swift BEST LATIN Anuel AA Bad Bunny J Balvin Karol G Maluma Ozuna BEST ROCK Coldplay Green Day Liam Gallagher Pearl Jam Tame Impala The Killers BEST HIP HOP Cardi B DaBaby Drake Eminem Megan Thee Stallion Roddy Ricch Travis Scott BEST ELECTRONIC Calvin Harris David Guetta Kygo Marshmello Martin Garrix The Chainsmokers BEST ALTERNATIVE blackbear FKA twigs Hayley Williams Machine Gun Kelly The 1975 twenty one pilots VIDEO FOR GOOD Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown" David Guetta & Sia, "Let's love" Demi Lovato, "I Love Me" H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe" Jorja Smith, "By Any Means" Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture" BEST PUSH AJ Mitchell Ashnikko BENEE Brockhampton Conan Gray Doja Cat Georgia Jack Harlow Lil Tecca Tate McRae Wallows YUNGBLUD BEST VIRTUAL LIVE BTS, Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream J Balvin, Behind The Colores Live Experience Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land, Around The World Little Mix, UNCancelled Maluma, Papi Juancho Live Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute BEST ACT (Home Region) Lady Gaga (US) Megan Thee Stallion (US) Cardi B (US) Justin Bieber (CANADA) The Weeknd (CANADA) Dua Lip (UK & Ireland).

