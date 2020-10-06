    For Quick Alerts
      MTV Europe Music Awards 2020: Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber Lead The Nominations

      Lady Gaga has garnered seven nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), followed by BTS and Justin Bieber, each of whom received five nods. The global music awards show also added new categories best Latin, video for good and best virtual live.

      MTV Europe Music Awards 2020: Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber Lead The Nominations

      Gaga's nominations include best artist, best pop and best video for her collaboration with Ariana Grande on "Rain On Me," which also secured nominations for best song and best collaboration. (Gaga won five VMAs on the U.S. edition, which aired Aug. 30). BTS and Bieber's nods include biggest fans and best pop, which is sure to provide a contentious outcome as Army and Beliebers go head to head.

      The EMAs will also bring back local honors, with nominations that include Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B for best U.S. act; Justin Bieber and The Weeknd for best Canadian act and Dua Lipa for best U.K. and Ireland act, among others.

      The nominees for the Best Indian Act are "Control" by Armaan Malik, "Chal Bombay" by Divine, "Chitta" by Prabh Deep, "Mohabbat" by Kaam Bhari and "My Jam" by Siri x Sez On The Beat. The Europe Music Awards 2020 will be aired LIVE in the country on 9th November 2020 only on Vh1 India and Voot Select

      COMPLETE LIST - 2020 MTV EMA NOMINEES

      BEST VIDEO

      Billie Eilish, "everything i wanted"

      Cardi B, "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion

      DJ Khaled, "POPSTAR" ft. Drake

      Karol G, "Tusa" ft. Nicki Minaj

      Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

      Taylor Swift, "The Man"

      The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

      BEST ARTIST

      Dua Lipa

      Harry Styles

      Justin Bieber

      Lady Gaga

      Miley Cyrus

      The Weeknd

      BEST SONG

      BTS, "Dynamite"

      DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch

      Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"

      Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

      Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

      The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

      BEST COLLABORATION

      BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream"

      Cardi B, "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion

      DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch

      Justin Bieber, "Intentions" ft. Quavo

      Karol G, "Tusa" ft. Nicki Minaj

      Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

      Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, "I'm Ready"

      BEST POP

      BTS

      Dua Lipa

      Harry Styles

      Justin Bieber

      Katy Perry

      Lady Gaga

      Little Mix

      BEST GROUP

      5 Seconds of Summer

      BLACKPINK

      BTS

      Chloe x Halle

      CNCO

      Little Mix

      BEST NEW

      BENEE

      DaBaby

      Doja Cat

      Jack Harlow

      Roddy Ricch

      YUNGBLUD

      BIGGEST FANS

      Ariana Grande

      BLACKPINK

      BTS

      Justin Bieber

      Lady Gaga

      Taylor Swift

      BEST LATIN

      Anuel AA

      Bad Bunny

      J Balvin

      Karol G

      Maluma

      Ozuna

      BEST ROCK

      Coldplay

      Green Day

      Liam Gallagher

      Pearl Jam

      Tame Impala

      The Killers

      BEST HIP HOP

      Cardi B

      DaBaby

      Drake

      Eminem

      Megan Thee Stallion

      Roddy Ricch

      Travis Scott

      BEST ELECTRONIC

      Calvin Harris

      David Guetta

      Kygo

      Marshmello

      Martin Garrix

      The Chainsmokers

      BEST ALTERNATIVE

      blackbear

      FKA twigs

      Hayley Williams

      Machine Gun Kelly

      The 1975

      twenty one pilots

      VIDEO FOR GOOD

      Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown"

      David Guetta & Sia, "Let's love"

      Demi Lovato, "I Love Me"

      H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"

      Jorja Smith, "By Any Means"

      Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"

      BEST PUSH

      AJ Mitchell

      Ashnikko

      BENEE

      Brockhampton

      Conan Gray

      Doja Cat

      Georgia

      Jack Harlow

      Lil Tecca

      Tate McRae

      Wallows

      YUNGBLUD

      BEST VIRTUAL LIVE

      BTS, Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

      J Balvin, Behind The Colores Live Experience

      Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land, Around The World

      Little Mix, UNCancelled

      Maluma, Papi Juancho Live

      Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute

      BEST ACT (Home Region)

      Lady Gaga (US)

      Megan Thee Stallion (US)

      Cardi B (US)

      Justin Bieber (CANADA)

      The Weeknd (CANADA)

      Dua Lip (UK & Ireland).

      lady gaga justin bieber bts
      Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 16:15 [IST]
