Netizens Celebrate EXO Member Chen's Birthday: #AngelChenDay, Topics Like Daddy Chen, Jongdae Trend

K-pop boy band EXO member Chen turns 28 today (September 21), and fans celebrated the occasion by trending the hashtag #AngelChenDay and topics like "Daddy Chen" and "Jongdae" on Twitter.

Chen has been making the headlines since January 2020 as it was rumoured that Chen would be getting married and that his girlfriend was pregnant. While many fans expressed their excitement and support for the K-pop star, a few have also shared their disappointment with the group and the management agency.

Chen had shared the news of welcoming his daughter on April 29. 2020 has been an emotional year for Jongdae and EXO fans.

International fans have shown full support for the singer and showered him with love on his birthday. One tweet read, "Happiest birthday to our Daddy Chen! You're going to be a very inspirational father to your child, and we'll always stay by your side. We love you always." While another user wrote, "HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO OUR DEAR CHEN. We wish you all the best in life, though it must've been a tough year for u but u are a strong, courageous and inspiring man, We trust you. We'll support u always & wish u good health & happy days ahead."

Chen also thanked his fans for the best wishes and said, "I want to sincerely thank everyone who send me wishes on may last 20s birthday. I hope that today will be a special day for everyone. - Chen, 2020."

Chen is known as the King of Kdrama OST's, thanks to his immensely popular OST releases. His recent song is 'Your Moonlight' from the South Korean show, Do You Like Brahms.

EXO's Lay Becomes First Asian Artist To Curate 100-Page Bespoke Magazine With TMRW

EXO-SC Release First MV 'Telephone' From Comeback Album 1 Billion Views