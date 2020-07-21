Netizens Slam Kanye West For Scrapping Nicki Minaj's Verse From Song New Body

Kanye West has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. After announcing his desire to challenge President Trump and holding a bizarre opening for his 2020 presidential bid, the American rapper has come under fire for scrapping Nicki Minaj's verse from an upcoming song titled, 'New Body'.

West recently tweeted about his upcoming album Donda and soon deleted the tweet. The tweet comprised a handwritten tracklist of songs from his upcoming album, including 'Donda', '24', 'Off the Grid', and most awaited song 'New Body'. According to reports, 'New Body' was set to be released with Yandi but didn't make it to the tracklist. It originally had a verse by female rapper Nicki Minaj. After hearing the leaked version of the original track that had gone viral, fans were shocked to find out the changes. Nicki Minaj fans, referred to as Barbz, took to their Twitter accounts to call out West.

I guess #kanyewest took #nickiminaj off the new body verse because she prob washed him like she did on Monster. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/UgDMpkmIol — Chenille (@ChenilleToGo) July 19, 2020

Kayne hasn’t been a listen-worthy artist since 808s & Mistakes.



Removing Nicki Minaj is like sabotaging your own bicycle while riding.#KanyeWest #NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/tBOsJApnO3 — ItsNotYou...its me (@ActionJaxxon84) July 19, 2020

kanye running for president is one thing but taking nicki off new body... unforgivable — giabuchi lastrassi (@jaboukie) July 19, 2020

Me hacking Kanye west computer to drop Nicki Minaj version of new body not the gospel version pic.twitter.com/VQLmhG2K5G — addiction_espinoza (@espinozapaz_1) July 19, 2020

Nicki is the reason we even wanted that song & you think we gon listen if you take her off? pic.twitter.com/znXWHM5aoD — Ju nem (@earringdealer) July 19, 2020

Several tabloids revealed that West is planning to release an alternate version of the song which will be a part of his 10th studio album, titled Donda, which has been named after his mother. The original lyrics of the song reportedly talks about body shaming and the stigma surrounding the aftermath of plastic surgery. However, the new version was reworked by the rapper and now incorporates a positive Christian-themed message.

Minaj also confirmed the changes in the song and revealed that the new version of the song is more 'gospel-themed'. Donda is set to release on July 24.

