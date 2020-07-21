    For Quick Alerts
      Netizens Slam Kanye West For Scrapping Nicki Minaj's Verse From Song New Body

      Kanye West has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. After announcing his desire to challenge President Trump and holding a bizarre opening for his 2020 presidential bid, the American rapper has come under fire for scrapping Nicki Minaj's verse from an upcoming song titled, 'New Body'.

      West recently tweeted about his upcoming album Donda and soon deleted the tweet. The tweet comprised a handwritten tracklist of songs from his upcoming album, including 'Donda', '24', 'Off the Grid', and most awaited song 'New Body'. According to reports, 'New Body' was set to be released with Yandi but didn't make it to the tracklist. It originally had a verse by female rapper Nicki Minaj. After hearing the leaked version of the original track that had gone viral, fans were shocked to find out the changes. Nicki Minaj fans, referred to as Barbz, took to their Twitter accounts to call out West.

      Several tabloids revealed that West is planning to release an alternate version of the song which will be a part of his 10th studio album, titled Donda, which has been named after his mother. The original lyrics of the song reportedly talks about body shaming and the stigma surrounding the aftermath of plastic surgery. However, the new version was reworked by the rapper and now incorporates a positive Christian-themed message.

      Minaj also confirmed the changes in the song and revealed that the new version of the song is more 'gospel-themed'. Donda is set to release on July 24.

      Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 16:58 [IST]
