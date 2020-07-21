Nicki Minaj Expecting Her First Baby; Says ‘Overflowing With Excitement And Gratitude'

American rapper Nicki Minaj is expecting her first baby with husband, Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty. Nicki shared the exciting news with fans through a series of glam maternity photos, showing off her baby bump on Instagram on July 20.

Nicki captioned one of the pictures as, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes," while another said, "chubble!!! go mommy!"

The news comes nine months after Nicki tied the knot with Petty. A month before getting married, the rapper had shocked the world by announcing her retirement. She had written on Twitter, "I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me ... Love you for LIFE."

On numerous occasions, Nicki Minaj has talked about being a mother. The singer opened up about pregnancy rumours in May and had revealed that she was expecting common symptoms like cravings and nausea. On fans asking when she will share pictures of the baby bump she had teased, "Yea in a couple of months. The world ain't ready yet."

Nicki Minaj On Being A Mother In 2015, Nicki also told Cosmopolitan that in ten years she wants to have two children, "unless my husband wants three." She also talked about what she would be as a mother and a wife and stated, "I will be into my fitness a lot more, I will stop yo-yo dieting, and I'll be a housewife with careers that I can run from home. I want to be able to cook for my children, bake cookies for them, and watch them grow up. I just want to be mommy. Take them to school, go to the parent-teacher conference, help them with their homework, and put their work on the refrigerator." Nicki: I Do Not Want To Work All My Life Nicki once also confessed that being a mother is really important to her, "If I'm done with my fifth album and I don't have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother." She told Vogue Italia in 2014, "I have given myself a time limit to take my professional satisfaction. I do not want to work all my life and never experience the joys of a family. It is not time yet, but when I decide to get married and become a mother I would like to take a break and devote myself completely to my child." Nicki Announced Retirement A Month Before Her Wedding The announcement posts on Instagram were filled with congratulatory comments from fans as well as other celebrities. Nicki's last album was 'Queen' that released in 2018.

