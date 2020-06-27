    Sushant Singh Rajput
      'Pop, Lock & Drop It' Rapper Huey Shot And Killed In Missouri

      St. Louis rapper, Huey, popular for his debut single Pop, Lock & Drop It, has been killed in a double shooting in Kinloch, Missouri. On Friday, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that no suspects have been apprehended.

      On Thursday night, around 10:55 pm, cops were informed that a 32-year-old male, later identified as Lawrence Franks Jr. (Huey's real name) had arrived at a local hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound. St. Louis County Police Department revealed in a statement that Huey died shortly after arrival. Soon after, another shooting victim was admitted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

      Detectives have reported close to 10 people were near the crime scene, and cops have urged people to come forward with information as a homicide investigation is ongoing. The news was later confirmed by music executive William "Quayshaun" Carter. Carter worked with Huey in 2010 and said that Huey was raised on the streets but chose to do something different with his life.

      Talking about the late rapper he added, "He was a good kid. He was raised on the streets and he chose to do something different. He'd just started another business - he was getting into upscale clothing, and it was working out, and he was happy. His passing is a tragic loss to the hip-hop world. He was a part of hip-hop history."

      Huey's first manager, Enrico Washington told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the rapper was "just happy about life. You're talking about a young man who still had a lot of life to live," reported cbsnews.

      Franks Jr. aka Huey started rapping as a teenager, and signed with Jive Records in 2006. His debut song, 'Pop, Lock & Drop It' had hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2007.

      Read more about: huey hollywood
      Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 17:28 [IST]
