Priyanka Chopra Is 'Obsessed' With Jonas Brothers' New Holiday Track I Need You Christmas

Priyanka's IG Story

Meanwhile, actress Sophie Turner had a rather emotional reaction. She shared a screenshot of the song playing on her phone, on her Instagram story and added, "YES UGH YES I'M NOT CRYING B***H - YOU ARE." Danielle Jonas had a quieter reaction, but an emotional one. She too shared the song cover and shared crying emoji with red hearts.

Sophie Turner Jonas's IG Story

While releasing the song, Jonas Brothers said, "With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to... the Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times. For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!."

Jonas Brothers Announced Their Reunion With Sucker Last Year

This is not the first time the Jonas Brothers have released a holiday-themed song. Back in 2019, the group had released 'Like It's Christmas', which was an instant hit too.