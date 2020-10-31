Priyanka Chopra Is 'Obsessed' With Jonas Brothers' New Holiday Track I Need You Christmas
The Jonas Brothers have released a new single to spread holiday cheer. Titled 'I Need You Christmas', the song has already turned out to be quite a hit among fans. J Sisters have also reacted to the song with ultimate love and support.
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas got back together a year ago and their releases ever since, they have been fan favourites and their biggest fans are their wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, who also gave the song their stamp of approval. Priyanka recently took to her Instagram and sharing the new song cover on her story she wrote, "You guys are going to love this one. I'm obsessed! #Holidays Swipe up to listen."
Priyanka's IG Story
Meanwhile, actress Sophie Turner had a rather emotional reaction. She shared a screenshot of the song playing on her phone, on her Instagram story and added, "YES UGH YES I'M NOT CRYING B***H - YOU ARE." Danielle Jonas had a quieter reaction, but an emotional one. She too shared the song cover and shared crying emoji with red hearts.
Sophie Turner Jonas's IG Story
While releasing the song, Jonas Brothers said, "With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to... the Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times. For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!."
Jonas Brothers Announced Their Reunion With Sucker Last Year
This is not the first time the Jonas Brothers have released a holiday-themed song. Back in 2019, the group had released 'Like It's Christmas', which was an instant hit too.
Nick Jonas Has An Epic Response When Teased About Age Difference Between Him & Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Makes A Cute Appearance In Nick Jonas' New Single 'Until We Meet Again'