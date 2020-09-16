Rapper Cardi B Files For Divorce After 3 Years Of Marriage With Offset

Cardi B Confirmed About Offset's Infidelity

In 2018, Cardi had confirmed about Offset's infidelity, after he was caught at the centre of a sex tape cheating scandal with rumours of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017. Cardi had tweeted, "No, it's not right for a [n-] to cheat...But what you want me to do?" Cardi wrote in another tweet at the time. "Go f- me another n-? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s- happens to everyone and I be too, you too...People handle they relationship different soo."

Cardi B Also Opened Up About Her Decision To Stay Married

She then explained to Cosmopolitan why she decided to stay. In an interview she said, "I know I look good, I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want - any basketball player, football player." "But I want to work out my s- with my man, and I don't got to explain why," she said and added, "It's not right, what he f-ing did - but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."

Cardi B Recently Released WAP

The American rapper also took time off work and decided to retire saying that she wanted to work on her marriage. Cardi B recently released her single 'WAP' with Megan Thee Stallion, which has been topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks.