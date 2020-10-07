Rock Legend Eddie Van Halen Passes Away After A Long Battle With Cancer

Eddie Was Best Known For The Move Known As Finger-Tapping

Eddie was born in the Netherlands and was raised in California. According to reports, Van Halen had founded the rock group with his older brother Alex in the early 1970s and quickly earned a fan base. He was known for a famous guitar move, which later on came to be known as "finger-tapping" -- playing the guitar with two hands, like a piano.

Some of the classics by Van Halen are 'Jump', 'Panama', 'Runnin with the Devil', and the guitar solo 'Eruption'. Many celebrities from the music world paid tribute to Eddie on Tuesday following the news of his death.

Many Big Names Of The Music Industry Paid Tribute To Eddie

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi tweeted, "I'm just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again."

Eddie Passed Away At The Age Of 65

While Yusuf/Cat Stevens wrote on his Twitter account, "Sad to hear Eddie Van Halen has passed away. A guitar innovator with a fierce spirit of musical and technical exploration. Prayers and thoughts with his family and friends", songwriter Diane Warren wrote in a tweet, "guitars are gently weeping everywhere. Shred In Power Eddie Van Halen."

Eddie passed away at the age of 65 and is survived by his second wife Janie Liszewski and his son Wolf Van Halen, as well as his first wife Valerie Bertinelli.