      Sam Smith And Demi Lovato Unveil Their First Collaboration Song, 'I'm Ready'

      By Pti
      Music artists Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have released their song I'm Ready. The two stars shared the track, which marks their first collaboration, on their respective social media accounts on Thursday.

      Sam Smith And Demi Lovato Unveil New Song Im Ready

      "SHE HAS ARRIVED I'm Ready with the incredible @DDLovato So much love to Jora Frantzis for creating this beauty," Smith wrote in the post. In the track music video, directed by Jora Frantzis, Smith and Lovato are seen competing in a series of Olympic events, filled with glitter and glamour.

      The video also features a star-studded cast of LGBTQ performers and drag stars, including"RuPaul's Drag Race" contestants Valentina and Gigi Goode, reported Rolling Stones.

      The music video shows Sam Smith celebrating his Queer identity. Smith can be seen participating in the queer Olympics, as the dancers can be seen taking part in wrestling under neon lights wearing glitter makeup, dragqueens on the racing track in high heels and the swimming team in a full red costume.

      Smith talked about the video in an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music. He said, "I'm nervous about the song because the song, for me, is a song that's reaching, and, when it's like you're reaching for the stars in the melody, you're reaching for the stars in all of it, it almost sounds a bit of musical theatre at times. Like it feels cheesy at times. And I'm trying to own that because that is a genuine feeling that comes out sometimes in the studio. And it's fun. It's really fun to go to that place."

      The track will appear on Smith's upcoming album, which he recently postponed.

      Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 10:02 [IST]
