Singer Jessie J Opens Up About Meniere's Disease Diagnosis

Jessie Says She Feels Better After Taking Right Medication

She went on to reveal that since she has been put "on the right medicine", she has been feeling "much better." However, she told fans not to fret because it could be worse. "It is what it is. I'm super grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, 'What is going on?' But I'm grateful I went early and they worked it out real quick," she added.

Jessie Is Beginning To Feel Comfortable In Singing Again

According to a Fox News report, Jessie said that she is beginning to feel comfortable singing despite her diagnosis. She added that she is "not really good at singing loud yet, but I just miss singing so much."

Meniere's Disease Is A Disorder Of The Inner Ear

Reportedly, Meniere's disease is a disorder of the inner ear that can lead to dizzy spells (vertigo) and hearing loss. It can occur at any age but is typically seen in young and middle-aged adults. It is also known to affect one ear and treatments can relieve symptoms or long-term impacts.