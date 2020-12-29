Singer Jessie J Opens Up About Meniere's Disease Diagnosis
Over the weekend, Jessie J took to her Instagram account and revealed that she has been having hearing problems. The singer-songwriter said that the problems have been caused by a syndrome that affects the inner ear. Talking about how her hearing has been affected, she added, "zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hairdryer on."
During her Instagram Live session, Jessie explained the symptoms she experienced, and said, "I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn't walk in a straight line. Basically, I got told I had Meniere's syndrome. I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I've actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I've just been laying low in silence."
Jessie Says She Feels Better After Taking Right Medication
She went on to reveal that since she has been put "on the right medicine", she has been feeling "much better." However, she told fans not to fret because it could be worse. "It is what it is. I'm super grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, 'What is going on?' But I'm grateful I went early and they worked it out real quick," she added.
Jessie Is Beginning To Feel Comfortable In Singing Again
According to a Fox News report, Jessie said that she is beginning to feel comfortable singing despite her diagnosis. She added that she is "not really good at singing loud yet, but I just miss singing so much."
Meniere's Disease Is A Disorder Of The Inner Ear
Reportedly, Meniere's disease is a disorder of the inner ear that can lead to dizzy spells (vertigo) and hearing loss. It can occur at any age but is typically seen in young and middle-aged adults. It is also known to affect one ear and treatments can relieve symptoms or long-term impacts.
