SuperM To Drop New Single Tiger Inside On September 1

Project K-pop boy band SuperM is all set to drop its new single titled 'Tiger Inside' next week. After hitting the charts with '100' released on August 14, the group is releasing its second single before the release of the upcoming album.

The group's management agency SM Entertainment revealed on Wednesday, that the song 'Tiger Inside' will release on next Tuesday 1 pm (KST).

'100', as well as Tiger Inside will be a part of their first full album titled, Super One, which is scheduled to drop on September 25. The K-pop band also made its US live performance debut last week on American television network ABC.

Talking about the upcoming single, SM said, 'Tiger Inside' is an Asian-themed dance number with synthesizer sampling that reminds listeners of a growling tiger." The statement by the agency added, "Message-wise, the song highlights people's tiger-like inner strength in overcoming difficult odds in everyday life."

SuperM features seven members from SM's popular boy groups SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV. The band made a strong debut back in October 2019 with 'Jopping' as a part of SuperM: The 1st Mini Album. It topped several music charts in the US including the Billboard 200. SuperM is the second K-pop group to do so after BTS.

Described as "The Avengers of K-pop", seven members of SuperM are, Baekhyun, Taemin, Kai, Taeyong, Ten, Lucas and Mark.

