Taylor Swift Turns Director, Watch Her Transform Into ‘The Man’

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift just released a new music video The Man from her latest album, Lover. Taylor earlier released a lyrical video for the song as well, while her music videos always have something unforgettable, this time she is starring and directing it herself.

The Man is a song about the privileges male population enjoys in our society while women have a hard time being recognized The video sees Taylor in layers of prosthetics, dressed as a power and money-hungry man.

The video also has several other mentions of her previous works and a diss at Scooter Braun, who now owns the rights to all her music before Lover. A scene which mentions all her previous works Red, 1989 and Reputation has a poster that reads, "Missing If found return to Taylor Swift,"

Take a look:

Taylor announced the music video and her directorial debut on Tuesday with a post on her social media handles. She had shared a picture of colourful hands poking out into an arched hallway (that is similar to Kim and Kanye's house). The caption read, "There are 19 hands in the hallway... but only 2 days until The Man Music Video,"

Taylor is currently making headlines for all the right reasons, since the release of her Netflix Documentary titled, Miss Americana that released in January 2020.

