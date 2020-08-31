VMA 2020 Complete Winners List; Here's Where You Can Watch The Video Music Awards

    For Quick Alerts
      One of the biggest Music Awards shows, the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday night. In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, the organizers decided to opt for virtual performances that was aired from different locations throughout New York. Some of the biggest performers included Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Maluma, BTS, and other solo artists. Lady Gaga won the most awards while the Weeknd won Video of the Year. Some of the other winners for VMAs 2020 are Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Megan Thee Stallion.

      VMA 2020 Complete Winners List; Heres Where Can You Watch the Video Music Awards

      The Video Music Awards also made a few more changes in the wake of the global pandemic. To celebrate special efforts made by the artist, the award show featured two new categories- Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance. Another new category noticed was The Tricon Award, presented to Lady Gaga. According to reports, the award is the ostensible replacement for the annual Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

      Here is the complete list of VMAs 2020 winners:

      TRICON AWARD

      Lady Gaga

      VIDEO OF THE YEAR

      Billie Eilish - 'Everything I Wanted'

      Eminem ft. Juice WRLD - 'Godzilla'

      Future ft. Drake - 'Life Is Good'

      Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me'

      Taylor Swift - 'The Man'

      WINNER: The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'

      ARTIST OF THE YEAR

      DaBaby - SCMG/Interscope Records

      Justin Bieber - RBMG/Def Jam

      WINNER: Lady Gaga - Streamline/Interscope Records

      Megan Thee Stallion - 300 Entertainment

      Post Malone - Republic Records

      The Weeknd - XO Republic Records

      SONG OF THE YEAR

      Billie Eilish - 'Everything I Wanted'

      Doja Cat - 'Say So'

      WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me'

      Megan Thee Stallion - 'Savage'

      Post Malone - 'Circles'

      Roddy Ricch - 'The Box'

      BEST COLLABORATION

      Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - 'Stuck with U'Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin - 'RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)'

      Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid - 'Beautiful People'

      Future ft. Drake - 'Life Is Good'

      Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj - 'Tusa'

      WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me'

      PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

      WINNER: Doja Cat - Kemosabe/RCA Records

      Jack Harlow - Generation Now/Atlantic Records

      Lewis Capaldi - Capitol Records

      Roddy Ricch - Atlantic Records

      Tate McRae - RCA Records

      Yungblud - Locomotion Recordings/Geffen Records/Interscope Records

      BEST POP

      WINNER: BTS - 'On'

      Halsey - 'You Should Be Sad'

      Jonas Brothers - 'What a Man Gotta Do'

      Justin Bieber ft. Quavo - 'Intentions'

      Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me'

      Taylor Swift - 'Lover'

      BEST HIP-HOP

      DaBaby - "Bop"

      Eminem ft. Juice WRLD - 'Godzilla'

      Future ft. Drake - 'Life Is Good'

      WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion - 'Savage'

      Roddy Ricch - 'The Box'

      Travis Scott - 'Highest in the Room'

      BEST ROCK

      Blink-182 - 'Happy Days'

      WINNER: Coldplay - 'Orphans'

      Evanescence - 'Wasted on You'

      Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean - 'Dear Future Self (Hands Up)'

      Green Day - 'Oh Yeah!'

      The Killers - 'Caution'

      BEST ALTERNATIVE

      The 1975 - 'If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)'

      All Time Low - 'Some Kind of Disaster'

      Finneas - 'Let's Fall in Love for the Night'

      Lana Del Rey - 'Doin' Time'

      WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly - 'Bloody Valentine'

      Twenty One Pilots - 'Level of Concern'

      BEST LATIN

      Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin - 'China'

      Bad Bunny - 'Yo Perreo Sola'

      Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul - 'MAMACITA'

      J Balvin - 'Amarillo'

      Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj - 'Tusa'

      WINNER: Maluma ft. J Balvin - 'Qué Pena'

      BEST R&B

      Alicia Keys - 'Underdog'

      Chloe x Halle - 'Do It'

      H.E.R. ft. YG - 'Slide'

      Khalid ft. Summer Walker - 'Eleven'

      Lizzo - 'Cuz I Love You'

      WINNER: The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'

      BEST K-POP

      (G)I-DLE - 'Oh My God'

      WINNER: BTS - 'On'

      EXO - 'Obsession'

      Monsta X - 'Someone's Someone'Tomorrow X Together - '9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)'

      Red Velvet - 'Psycho'

      VIDEO FOR GOOD

      Anderson .Paak - 'Lockdown'

      Billie Eilish - 'All the Good Girls Go to Hell'

      Demi Lovato - 'I Love Me'

      WINNER: H.E.R. - 'I Can't Breathe'

      Lil Baby - 'The Bigger Picture'

      Taylor Swift - 'The Man'

      BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

      5 Seconds of Summer - 'Wildflower'

      WINNER: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - 'Stuck with U'

      Blink-182 - 'Happy Days'Drake - 'Toosie Slide'John Legend - 'Bigger Love'

      Twenty One Pilots - 'Level of Concern'

      BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

      Chloe x Halle - 'Do It' from MTV's Prom-athon

      WINNER: CNCO - Unplugged at Home

      DJ D-Nice - Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

      John Legend - #togetherathome Concert Series

      Lady Gaga - 'Smile' from One World: Together At Home

      Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

      BEST DIRECTION

      Billie Eilish - 'Xanny' - Billie Eilish

      Doja Cat - 'Say So' - Hannah Lux Davis

      Dua Lipa - 'Don't Start Now' - Nabil

      Harry Styles - 'Adore You' - Dave Meyers

      WINNER: Taylor Swift - 'The Man' - Taylor Swift

      The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights' - Anton Tammi

      BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

      5 Seconds of Summer - 'Old Me' - Kieran Fowler

      Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby - 'My Oh My' - Dave Meyers

      Billie Eilish - 'All the Good Girls Go to Hell' - Christopher Probst

      Katy Perry - 'Harleys in Hawaii' - Arnau Valls

      WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me' - Thomas Kloss

      The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights' - Oliver Millar

      BEST ART DIRECTION

      A$AP Rocky - 'Babushka Boi' - A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

      Dua Lipa - 'Physical' - Anna Colomé Nogu ́

      Harry Styles - 'Adore You' - Laura Ellis Cricks

      WINNER: Miley Cyrus - 'Mother's Daughter' -Christian Stone

      Selena Gomez - 'Boyfriend' - Tatiana Van Sauter

      Taylor Swift - 'Lover' - Ethan Tobman

      BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

      Billie Eilish - 'All the Good Girls Go to Hell' - Drive Studios

      Demi Lovato - 'I Love Me' - Hoody FX

      WINNER: Dua Lipa - 'Physical' - EIGHTY4

      Harry Styles - 'Adore You' - Mathematic

      Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me' - Ingenuity Studios

      Travis Scott - 'Highest in the Room'- Artjail, Scissor Films & Frender

      BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

      WINNER: BTS - 'On' - Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

      CNCO & Natti Natasha - 'Honey Boo' - Kyle Hanagami

      DaBaby - 'Bop' - Dani Leigh and Cherry

      Dua Lipa - 'Physical' - Charm La'Donna

      Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me' - Richy Jackson

      Normani - 'Motivation' - Sean Bankhead

      BEST EDITING

      Halsey - 'Graveyard' - Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

      James Blake - 'Can't Believe the Way We Flow' - Frank Lebon

      Lizzo - 'Good as Hell' - Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

      WINNER: Miley Cyrus - 'Mother's Daughter' - Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

      Rosalía - 'A Palé' - Andre Jones

      The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights' - Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

      BEST GROUP

      WINNER: BTS

      Blackpink

      Monsta X

      Little Mix

      5 Seconds of Summer

      The 1975

      Chloe x Halle

      CNCO

      Now United

      Twenty One Pilots

      SONG OF THE SUMMER

      WINNER: Blackpink - 'How You Like That'

      Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP'

      DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - 'Rockstar'

      DJ Khaled ft. Drake - 'Popstar'

      Doja Cat - 'Say So'

      Dua Lipa - 'Break My Heart'

      Harry Styles - 'Watermelon Sugar'

      Jack Harlow - 'Whats Poppin'

      Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg - 'We Paid'

      Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé - 'Savage (Remix)'

      Miley Cyrus - 'Midnight Sky'

      Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch - 'The Woo'

      SAINt JHN - 'Roses'

      Saweetie - 'Tap In'

      Taylor Swift - 'Cardigan'

      The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'

      The VMAs ceremony can be watched by the audience in India on Voot Select & Vh1 India. The Red Carpet will begin airing at 5:30 pm on August 31 followed by the main event which will premier at 7 pm and a repeat telecast will be aired on 9:30 pm.

