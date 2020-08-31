VMA 2020 Complete Winners List; Here's Where You Can Watch The Video Music Awards

Here is the complete list of VMAs 2020 winners:

TRICON AWARD

Lady Gaga

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - 'Everything I Wanted'

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD - 'Godzilla'

Future ft. Drake - 'Life Is Good'

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me'

Taylor Swift - 'The Man'

WINNER: The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby - SCMG/Interscope Records

Justin Bieber - RBMG/Def Jam

WINNER: Lady Gaga - Streamline/Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion - 300 Entertainment

Post Malone - Republic Records

The Weeknd - XO Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - 'Everything I Wanted'

Doja Cat - 'Say So'

WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me'

Megan Thee Stallion - 'Savage'

Post Malone - 'Circles'

Roddy Ricch - 'The Box'

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - 'Stuck with U'Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin - 'RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)'

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid - 'Beautiful People'

Future ft. Drake - 'Life Is Good'

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj - 'Tusa'

WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me'

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

WINNER: Doja Cat - Kemosabe/RCA Records

Jack Harlow - Generation Now/Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi - Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch - Atlantic Records

Tate McRae - RCA Records

Yungblud - Locomotion Recordings/Geffen Records/Interscope Records

BEST POP

WINNER: BTS - 'On'

Halsey - 'You Should Be Sad'

Jonas Brothers - 'What a Man Gotta Do'

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo - 'Intentions'

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me'

Taylor Swift - 'Lover'

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby - "Bop"

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD - 'Godzilla'

Future ft. Drake - 'Life Is Good'

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion - 'Savage'

Roddy Ricch - 'The Box'

Travis Scott - 'Highest in the Room'

BEST ROCK

Blink-182 - 'Happy Days'

WINNER: Coldplay - 'Orphans'

Evanescence - 'Wasted on You'

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean - 'Dear Future Self (Hands Up)'

Green Day - 'Oh Yeah!'

The Killers - 'Caution'

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 - 'If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)'

All Time Low - 'Some Kind of Disaster'

Finneas - 'Let's Fall in Love for the Night'

Lana Del Rey - 'Doin' Time'

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly - 'Bloody Valentine'

Twenty One Pilots - 'Level of Concern'

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin - 'China'

Bad Bunny - 'Yo Perreo Sola'

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul - 'MAMACITA'

J Balvin - 'Amarillo'

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj - 'Tusa'

WINNER: Maluma ft. J Balvin - 'Qué Pena'

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys - 'Underdog'

Chloe x Halle - 'Do It'

H.E.R. ft. YG - 'Slide'

Khalid ft. Summer Walker - 'Eleven'

Lizzo - 'Cuz I Love You'

WINNER: The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE - 'Oh My God'

WINNER: BTS - 'On'

EXO - 'Obsession'

Monsta X - 'Someone's Someone'Tomorrow X Together - '9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)'

Red Velvet - 'Psycho'

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak - 'Lockdown'

Billie Eilish - 'All the Good Girls Go to Hell'

Demi Lovato - 'I Love Me'

WINNER: H.E.R. - 'I Can't Breathe'

Lil Baby - 'The Bigger Picture'

Taylor Swift - 'The Man'

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer - 'Wildflower'

WINNER: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - 'Stuck with U'

Blink-182 - 'Happy Days'Drake - 'Toosie Slide'John Legend - 'Bigger Love'

Twenty One Pilots - 'Level of Concern'

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe x Halle - 'Do It' from MTV's Prom-athon

WINNER: CNCO - Unplugged at Home

DJ D-Nice - Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend - #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga - 'Smile' from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish - 'Xanny' - Billie Eilish

Doja Cat - 'Say So' - Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa - 'Don't Start Now' - Nabil

Harry Styles - 'Adore You' - Dave Meyers

WINNER: Taylor Swift - 'The Man' - Taylor Swift

The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights' - Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer - 'Old Me' - Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby - 'My Oh My' - Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish - 'All the Good Girls Go to Hell' - Christopher Probst

Katy Perry - 'Harleys in Hawaii' - Arnau Valls

WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me' - Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights' - Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky - 'Babushka Boi' - A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa - 'Physical' - Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles - 'Adore You' - Laura Ellis Cricks

WINNER: Miley Cyrus - 'Mother's Daughter' -Christian Stone

Selena Gomez - 'Boyfriend' - Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift - 'Lover' - Ethan Tobman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish - 'All the Good Girls Go to Hell' - Drive Studios

Demi Lovato - 'I Love Me' - Hoody FX

WINNER: Dua Lipa - 'Physical' - EIGHTY4

Harry Styles - 'Adore You' - Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me' - Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott - 'Highest in the Room'- Artjail, Scissor Films & Frender

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

WINNER: BTS - 'On' - Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha - 'Honey Boo' - Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby - 'Bop' - Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa - 'Physical' - Charm La'Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me' - Richy Jackson

Normani - 'Motivation' - Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING

Halsey - 'Graveyard' - Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake - 'Can't Believe the Way We Flow' - Frank Lebon

Lizzo - 'Good as Hell' - Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

WINNER: Miley Cyrus - 'Mother's Daughter' - Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

Rosalía - 'A Palé' - Andre Jones

The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights' - Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

BEST GROUP

WINNER: BTS

Blackpink

Monsta X

Little Mix

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Now United

Twenty One Pilots

SONG OF THE SUMMER

WINNER: Blackpink - 'How You Like That'

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP'

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - 'Rockstar'

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - 'Popstar'

Doja Cat - 'Say So'

Dua Lipa - 'Break My Heart'

Harry Styles - 'Watermelon Sugar'

Jack Harlow - 'Whats Poppin'

Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg - 'We Paid'

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé - 'Savage (Remix)'

Miley Cyrus - 'Midnight Sky'

Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch - 'The Woo'

SAINt JHN - 'Roses'

Saweetie - 'Tap In'

Taylor Swift - 'Cardigan'

The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'