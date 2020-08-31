VMA 2020 Complete Winners List; Here's Where You Can Watch The Video Music Awards
One of the biggest Music Awards shows, the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday night. In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, the organizers decided to opt for virtual performances that was aired from different locations throughout New York. Some of the biggest performers included Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Maluma, BTS, and other solo artists. Lady Gaga won the most awards while the Weeknd won Video of the Year. Some of the other winners for VMAs 2020 are Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Megan Thee Stallion.
The Video Music Awards also made a few more changes in the wake of the global pandemic. To celebrate special efforts made by the artist, the award show featured two new categories- Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance. Another new category noticed was The Tricon Award, presented to Lady Gaga. According to reports, the award is the ostensible replacement for the annual Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Here is the complete list of VMAs 2020 winners:
TRICON AWARD
Lady Gaga
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - 'Everything I Wanted'
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD - 'Godzilla'
Future ft. Drake - 'Life Is Good'
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me'
Taylor Swift - 'The Man'
WINNER: The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby - SCMG/Interscope Records
Justin Bieber - RBMG/Def Jam
WINNER: Lady Gaga - Streamline/Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion - 300 Entertainment
Post Malone - Republic Records
The Weeknd - XO Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - 'Everything I Wanted'
Doja Cat - 'Say So'
WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me'
Megan Thee Stallion - 'Savage'
Post Malone - 'Circles'
Roddy Ricch - 'The Box'
BEST COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - 'Stuck with U'Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin - 'RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)'
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid - 'Beautiful People'
Future ft. Drake - 'Life Is Good'
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj - 'Tusa'
WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me'
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking
WINNER: Doja Cat - Kemosabe/RCA Records
Jack Harlow - Generation Now/Atlantic Records
Lewis Capaldi - Capitol Records
Roddy Ricch - Atlantic Records
Tate McRae - RCA Records
Yungblud - Locomotion Recordings/Geffen Records/Interscope Records
BEST POP
WINNER: BTS - 'On'
Halsey - 'You Should Be Sad'
Jonas Brothers - 'What a Man Gotta Do'
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo - 'Intentions'
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me'
Taylor Swift - 'Lover'
BEST HIP-HOP
DaBaby - "Bop"
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD - 'Godzilla'
Future ft. Drake - 'Life Is Good'
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion - 'Savage'
Roddy Ricch - 'The Box'
Travis Scott - 'Highest in the Room'
BEST ROCK
Blink-182 - 'Happy Days'
WINNER: Coldplay - 'Orphans'
Evanescence - 'Wasted on You'
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean - 'Dear Future Self (Hands Up)'
Green Day - 'Oh Yeah!'
The Killers - 'Caution'
BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 - 'If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)'
All Time Low - 'Some Kind of Disaster'
Finneas - 'Let's Fall in Love for the Night'
Lana Del Rey - 'Doin' Time'
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly - 'Bloody Valentine'
Twenty One Pilots - 'Level of Concern'
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin - 'China'
Bad Bunny - 'Yo Perreo Sola'
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul - 'MAMACITA'
J Balvin - 'Amarillo'
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj - 'Tusa'
WINNER: Maluma ft. J Balvin - 'Qué Pena'
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys - 'Underdog'
Chloe x Halle - 'Do It'
H.E.R. ft. YG - 'Slide'
Khalid ft. Summer Walker - 'Eleven'
Lizzo - 'Cuz I Love You'
WINNER: The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE - 'Oh My God'
WINNER: BTS - 'On'
EXO - 'Obsession'
Monsta X - 'Someone's Someone'Tomorrow X Together - '9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)'
Red Velvet - 'Psycho'
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak - 'Lockdown'
Billie Eilish - 'All the Good Girls Go to Hell'
Demi Lovato - 'I Love Me'
WINNER: H.E.R. - 'I Can't Breathe'
Lil Baby - 'The Bigger Picture'
Taylor Swift - 'The Man'
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer - 'Wildflower'
WINNER: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - 'Stuck with U'
Blink-182 - 'Happy Days'Drake - 'Toosie Slide'John Legend - 'Bigger Love'
Twenty One Pilots - 'Level of Concern'
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe x Halle - 'Do It' from MTV's Prom-athon
WINNER: CNCO - Unplugged at Home
DJ D-Nice - Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend - #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga - 'Smile' from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish - 'Xanny' - Billie Eilish
Doja Cat - 'Say So' - Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa - 'Don't Start Now' - Nabil
Harry Styles - 'Adore You' - Dave Meyers
WINNER: Taylor Swift - 'The Man' - Taylor Swift
The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights' - Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
5 Seconds of Summer - 'Old Me' - Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby - 'My Oh My' - Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish - 'All the Good Girls Go to Hell' - Christopher Probst
Katy Perry - 'Harleys in Hawaii' - Arnau Valls
WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me' - Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights' - Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
A$AP Rocky - 'Babushka Boi' - A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa - 'Physical' - Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles - 'Adore You' - Laura Ellis Cricks
WINNER: Miley Cyrus - 'Mother's Daughter' -Christian Stone
Selena Gomez - 'Boyfriend' - Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift - 'Lover' - Ethan Tobman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish - 'All the Good Girls Go to Hell' - Drive Studios
Demi Lovato - 'I Love Me' - Hoody FX
WINNER: Dua Lipa - 'Physical' - EIGHTY4
Harry Styles - 'Adore You' - Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me' - Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott - 'Highest in the Room'- Artjail, Scissor Films & Frender
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
WINNER: BTS - 'On' - Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha - 'Honey Boo' - Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby - 'Bop' - Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa - 'Physical' - Charm La'Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me' - Richy Jackson
Normani - 'Motivation' - Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITING
Halsey - 'Graveyard' - Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake - 'Can't Believe the Way We Flow' - Frank Lebon
Lizzo - 'Good as Hell' - Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
WINNER: Miley Cyrus - 'Mother's Daughter' - Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
Rosalía - 'A Palé' - Andre Jones
The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights' - Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
BEST GROUP
WINNER: BTS
Blackpink
Monsta X
Little Mix
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Now United
Twenty One Pilots
SONG OF THE SUMMER
WINNER: Blackpink - 'How You Like That'
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP'
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - 'Rockstar'
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - 'Popstar'
Doja Cat - 'Say So'
Dua Lipa - 'Break My Heart'
Harry Styles - 'Watermelon Sugar'
Jack Harlow - 'Whats Poppin'
Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg - 'We Paid'
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé - 'Savage (Remix)'
Miley Cyrus - 'Midnight Sky'
Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch - 'The Woo'
SAINt JHN - 'Roses'
Saweetie - 'Tap In'
Taylor Swift - 'Cardigan'
The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'
The VMAs ceremony can be watched by the audience in India on Voot Select & Vh1 India. The Red Carpet will begin airing at 5:30 pm on August 31 followed by the main event which will premier at 7 pm and a repeat telecast will be aired on 9:30 pm.
