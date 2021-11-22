2021 AMA Complete Winners List: BTS Wins Three Titles, Taylor Swifts Breaks Her Own Record
The 2021 American Music Awards took place on Sunday night, November 21. The biggest music night of the industry saw a star-studded night with performances even from BTS. Hosted by Cardi B, some of the top nominations of the awards night included, Olivia Rodrigo who made her AMAs debut earning seven nominations, followed by The Weeknd, who received six nominations.
Some of the other top nominees include Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon, BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Drake. The boy band from South Korea won every award for which they were nominated. Accepting the best artist award, 27-year-old RM nervously said from the stage, "This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we will never take this for granted."
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift who now has 34 AMA trophies broke her own record by winning favourite female pop artist for the seventh time. Swift also won for best pop album "evermore" during the awards night.
Here is a complete winners list if the awards night:
ARTIST
OF
THE
YEAR
Ariana Grande
BTS -- WINNER!
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW
ARTIST
OF
THE
YEAR
24kGoldn
Given
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo -- WINNER!
The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION
OF
THE
YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More" -- WINNER!
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches"
FAVORITE
TRENDING
SONG
Erica Banks "Buss It"
Måneskin "Beggin'"
Megan Thee Stallion "Body" -- WINNER!
Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
FAVORITE
MUSIC
VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
Cardi B "Up"
Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" -- WINNER!
Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
The Weeknd "Save Your Tears"
FAVORITE
MALE
POP
ARTIST
Drake
Ed Sheeran -- WINNER!
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
FAVORITE
FEMALE
POP
ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift -- WINNER!
FAVORITE
POP
DUO
OR
GROUP
AJR
BTS -- WINNER!
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE
POP
ALBUM
Ariana Grande Positions
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo SOUR
Taylor Swift evermore -- WINNER!
The Kid LAROI F*CK LOVE
FAVORITE
POP
SONG
BTS "Butter" -- WINNER!
Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
FAVORITE
MALE
COUNTRY
ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan -- WINNER!
Luke Combs
*Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE
FEMALE
COUNTRY
ARTIST
Carrie Underwood -- WINNER!
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE
COUNTRY
DUO
OR
GROUP
Dan + Shay -- WINNER!
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE
COUNTRY
ALBUM
Chris Stapleton Starting Over
Gabby Barrett Goldmine -- WINNER!
Lee Brice Hey World
Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album
FAVORITE
COUNTRY
SONG
Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"
Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends"
Gabby Barrett "The Good Ones" -- WINNER!
Luke Combs "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"
FAVORITE
MALE
HIP-HOP
ARTIST
Drake -- WINNER!
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
FAVORITE
FEMALE
HIP-HOP
ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion -- WINNER!
Saweetie
FAVORITE
HIP-HOP
ALBUM
Drake Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion Good News -- WINNER!
Pop Smoke Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave SoulFly
FAVORITE
HIP-HOP
SONG
Cardi B "Up" -- WINNER!
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV "Lemonade"
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK "Calling My Phone"
Polo G "RAPSTAR"
Pop Smoke "What You Know Bout Love"
FAVORITE
MALE
R&B
ARTIST
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd -- WINNER!
Usher
FAVORITE
FEMALE
R&B
ARTIST
Doja Cat -- WINNER!
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
FAVORITE
R&B
ALBUM
Doja Cat Planet Her -- WINNER!
Giveon When It's All Said And Done... Take Time
H.E.R. Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales
Queen Naija missunderstood
FAVORITE
R&B
SONG
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open" -- WINNER
Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
Giveon "Heartbreak Anniversary"
H.E.R. "Damage"
Jazmine Sullivan "Pick Up Your Feelings"
FAVORITE
MALE
LATIN
ARTIST
Bad Bunny -- WINNER!
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE
FEMALE
LATIN
ARTIST
Becky G -- WINNER!
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE
LATIN
DUO
OR
GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga -- WINNER!
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
FAVORITE
LATIN
ALBUM
Bad Bunny EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO -- WINNER!
Kali Uchis Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G KG0516
Maluma PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro Afrodisíaco
FAVORITE
LATIN
SONG
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
Farruko "Pepas"
Kali Uchis "telepatía" -- WINNER
Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái (Remix)"
FAVORITE
ROCK
ARTIST
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly -- WINNER!
FAVORITE
INSPIRATIONAL
ARTIST
CAIN
Carrie Underwood -- WINNER!
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
FAVORITE
GOSPEL
ARTIST
Kanye West -- WINNER!
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE
DANCE/ELECTRONIC
ARTIST
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmallow -- WINNER!
Regard
Tiësto