    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      2021 AMA Complete Winners List: BTS Wins Three Titles, Taylor Swifts Breaks Her Own Record

      By
      |

      The 2021 American Music Awards took place on Sunday night, November 21. The biggest music night of the industry saw a star-studded night with performances even from BTS. Hosted by Cardi B, some of the top nominations of the awards night included, Olivia Rodrigo who made her AMAs debut earning seven nominations, followed by The Weeknd, who received six nominations.

      BTS

      Some of the other top nominees include Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon, BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Drake. The boy band from South Korea won every award for which they were nominated. Accepting the best artist award, 27-year-old RM nervously said from the stage, "This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we will never take this for granted."

      Meanwhile, Taylor Swift who now has 34 AMA trophies broke her own record by winning favourite female pop artist for the seventh time. Swift also won for best pop album "evermore" during the awards night.

      Here is a complete winners list if the awards night:

      ARTIST OF THE YEAR
      Ariana Grande
      BTS -- WINNER!
      Drake
      Olivia Rodrigo
      Taylor Swift
      The Weeknd

      Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Break Up After More Than 2 Years Of DatingCamila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Break Up After More Than 2 Years Of Dating

      NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
      24kGoldn
      Given
      Masked Wolf
      Olivia Rodrigo -- WINNER!
      The Kid LAROI

      COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
      24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"
      Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
      Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
      Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More" -- WINNER!
      Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches"

      FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
      Erica Banks "Buss It"
      Måneskin "Beggin'"
      Megan Thee Stallion "Body" -- WINNER!
      Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
      Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

      FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
      Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
      Cardi B "Up"
      Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" -- WINNER!
      Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
      The Weeknd "Save Your Tears"

      FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
      Drake
      Ed Sheeran -- WINNER!
      Justin Bieber
      Lil Nas X
      The Weeknd

      FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
      Ariana Grande
      Doja Cat
      Dua Lipa
      Olivia Rodrigo
      Taylor Swift -- WINNER!

      FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
      AJR
      BTS -- WINNER!
      Glass Animals
      Maroon 5
      Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

      FAVORITE POP ALBUM
      Ariana Grande Positions
      Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
      Olivia Rodrigo SOUR
      Taylor Swift evermore -- WINNER!
      The Kid LAROI F*CK LOVE

      FAVORITE POP SONG
      BTS "Butter" -- WINNER!
      Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
      Dua Lipa "Levitating"
      Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
      The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

      FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
      Chris Stapleton
      Jason Aldean
      Luke Bryan -- WINNER!
      Luke Combs
      *Morgan Wallen

      FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
      Carrie Underwood -- WINNER!
      Gabby Barrett
      Kacey Musgraves
      Maren Morris
      Miranda Lambert

      FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
      Dan + Shay -- WINNER!
      Florida Georgia Line
      Lady A
      Old Dominion
      Zac Brown Band

      FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
      Chris Stapleton Starting Over
      Gabby Barrett Goldmine -- WINNER!
      Lee Brice Hey World
      Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here
      Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album

      FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
      Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"
      Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends"
      Gabby Barrett "The Good Ones" -- WINNER!
      Luke Combs "Forever After All"
      Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

      FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
      Drake -- WINNER!
      Lil Baby
      Moneybagg Yo
      Polo G
      Pop Smoke

      FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
      Cardi B
      Coi Leray
      Erica Banks
      Megan Thee Stallion -- WINNER!
      Saweetie

      FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
      Drake Certified Lover Boy
      Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
      Megan Thee Stallion Good News -- WINNER!
      Pop Smoke Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
      Rod Wave SoulFly

      FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
      Cardi B "Up" -- WINNER!
      Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV "Lemonade"
      Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK "Calling My Phone"
      Polo G "RAPSTAR"
      Pop Smoke "What You Know Bout Love"

      FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
      Chris Brown
      Giveon
      Tank
      The Weeknd -- WINNER!
      Usher

      FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
      Doja Cat -- WINNER!
      H.E.R.
      Jazmine Sullivan
      Jhené Aiko
      SZA

      MTV European Music Awards: BTS, Ed Sheeran Bag Biggest Awards Of The NightMTV European Music Awards: BTS, Ed Sheeran Bag Biggest Awards Of The Night

      FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
      Doja Cat Planet Her -- WINNER!
      Giveon When It's All Said And Done... Take Time
      H.E.R. Back of My Mind
      Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales
      Queen Naija missunderstood

      FAVORITE R&B SONG
      Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open" -- WINNER
      Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
      Giveon "Heartbreak Anniversary"
      H.E.R. "Damage"
      Jazmine Sullivan "Pick Up Your Feelings"

      FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
      Bad Bunny -- WINNER!
      J Balvin
      Maluma
      Ozuna
      Rauw Alejandro

      FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
      Becky G -- WINNER!
      Kali Uchis
      KAROL G
      Natti Natasha
      ROSALÍA

      FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
      Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga -- WINNER!
      Calibre 50
      Eslabon Armado
      La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
      Los Dos Carnales

      FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
      Bad Bunny EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO -- WINNER!
      Kali Uchis Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
      KAROL G KG0516
      Maluma PAPI JUANCHO
      Rauw Alejandro Afrodisíaco

      FAVORITE LATIN SONG
      Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
      Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
      Farruko "Pepas"
      Kali Uchis "telepatía" -- WINNER
      Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái (Remix)"

      FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
      AJR
      All Time Low
      Foo Fighters
      Glass Animals
      Machine Gun Kelly -- WINNER!

      FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
      CAIN
      Carrie Underwood -- WINNER!
      Elevation Worship
      Lauren Daigle
      Zach Williams

      FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
      Kanye West -- WINNER!
      Kirk Franklin
      Koryn Hawthorne
      Maverick City Music
      Tasha Cobbs Leonard

      FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
      David Guetta
      ILLENIUM
      Marshmallow -- WINNER!
      Regard
      Tiësto

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:43 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 22, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X