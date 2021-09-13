2021 MTV Video Music Awards: Best Performances By Camila Cabello, Olvia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber & More

2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place in person after the social distancing awards night in 2020. The show brought back all of the best in its glory with big performances, by Camila Cabello, Justin Biber, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

The show began with Madona's iconic introduction and continued to give some of the best moments of the music awards season one after the other. Fans took over Twitter after every performance, going gaga over the stars as well as the extravagant dance numbers.

Some of the best performances at the 2021 MTV VMAs include, Oliva Rodrigo's "Good for u", the singer and actress also began the night by winning two awards for Song of the Year for "Drivers License" and Push Performance of the Year.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber performed 'Stay' on stage with the Kid Laroi as well as the new single 'Ghost', making his first appearance in six years. Justin performed in overalls and a black hoodie surrounded by lasers and fake mountains as he bopped around the stage.

Performance completa (“Stay” + “Ghost”) de Justin Bieber no #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/29LhApxMHt — Suporte Justin Bieber Brasil (@jbsuportebr) September 13, 2021

Kacey Musgrave made her debut VMA performance with "Star-Crossed", surrounded by candles and a lone guitarist. A heart statue behind her went blazed and the rest of her band leaned in.

Camila Cabello went forth with a performance honouring her Cuban heritage with a full production number while wearing a sexy one-shouldered, leg-showcasing dress. The singer performed Don't Go Yet along with her dancer shouting out the chorus.

CAMILA CABELLO UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT OMG THE COLLAPSE #VMAs pic.twitter.com/C6T5Aqa2P9 — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) September 13, 2021

Ed Sheeran stood atop Pier 3 at Brooklyn Bridge Park on a triangular stage for his first VMA appearance since 2017. Ed sounded note-perfect while singing "Shivers" with a backed by a band and surge of singers.

Lil Nas X, "Industry Baby" performed with Jack Harlow, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" which has fans unable to keep calm on social media. Lil Nas X entered the stage with a marching band and soon stripped to bare his ripped torso while bouncing with a troupe of dancers clad in hot pink.

Shawn Mendes performed his new single "Summer of Love" alongside Tainy while flashing his million-dollar grin at the outstretched hands in front of him.

🎥| Shawn Mendes performing Summer of love at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ZghYXlES1p — Poormendesmedia (@pmsmedia1) September 13, 2021

Doja Cat who is hosting the night has also performed one of her hits in the past year while flying in the air. Take a look at some of the reactions from fans,

Notably, some of the biggest wins of the night were also by these performing stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Justin who won Best Pop as well as Artist of the Year award.