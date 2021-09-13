    For Quick Alerts
      2021 MTV Video Music Awards Complete Winners List LIVE: Olivia Rodrigo Bags Second Award With Song Of The Year

      The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are taking place on September 12, 2021, in the US in full swing for the first time after the pandemic. After a no in-person show in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 2021 VMAs are being hosted by Doja Cat at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

      olivia

      Doja Cat is also set to perform for the night alongside artists like Camila Cabello, Chlöe (of Chloe x Halle, making her solo debut), Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, The Kid Laroi, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Ozuna, Shawn Mendes, Tainy and Twenty One Pilots.

      As for the nominations, Justin led the nods with six along with the Video Of the year, followed by Megan Thee Stallion who has garnered six nods for Cardi B's WAP. Olivia Rodrigo won the night's first award, Push Performance of the Year, presented to her on the red carpet. Meanwhile, BTS won the Best Group Of the Year Award.

      Here is the complete winner's list:

      GROUP OF THE YEAR
      BTS
      Blackpink
      CNCO
      Foo Fighters
      Jonas Brothers
      Maroon 5
      Silk Sonic
      Twenty One Pilots

      BEST BREAKTHROUGH SONG
      Claire Rosinkranz - "Backyard Boy"
      Masked Wolf: "Astronaut In The Ocean"
      Bella Poarch: "Build a B*tch"
      Young Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli: "I Am"
      Whoheem: "Let's Link"

      PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
      Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license" - Geffen Records
      Wallows - "Are You Bored Yet?" - Columbia Records
      Ashnikko - "Daisy" - Warner Records
      SAINt JHN - "Gorgeous" - Godd Complexx / HITCO
      24kGoldn - "Coco" - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
      JC Stewart - "Break My Heart" - Elektra Music Group
      Latto - "Sex Lies" - RCA Records
      Madison Beer - "Selfish" - Epic Records / Sing It Loud
      The Kid LAROI - "WITHOUT YOU" - Columbia Records
      girl in red "Serotonin" - world in red / AWAL
      Fousheé - "my slime" - RCA Records
      jxdn - "Think About Me" - DTA Records / Elektra Music Group

      BEST K-POP
      BTS - "Butter" - BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X - "Gambler" - Starship Entertainment
      (G)I-DLE - "DUMDi DUMDi" - Republic Records
      BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - "Ice Cream" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
      SEVENTEEN - "Ready to love" - Pledis Entertainment
      TWICE - "Alcohol-Free" - JYP Entertainment Company

      SONG OF THE YEAR
      24kGoldn ft. iann dior - "Mood" - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
      Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open" - Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
      BTS - "Dynamite" - BIGHIT MUSIC
      Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" - Atlantic Records
      Dua Lipa - "Levitating" - Warner Records
      Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license" - Geffen Records

      BEST POP
      Ariana Grande - "positions" - Republic Records
      Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am" - Darkroom / Interscope Records
      BTS - "Butter" - BIGHIT MUSIC
      Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness" - Columbia Records
      Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches" - Def Jam
      Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u" - Geffen Records
      Shawn Mendes - "Wonder" - Island Records
      Taylor Swift - "willow" - Republic Records

      VIDEO FOR GOOD
      Billie Eilish - "Your Power" - Darkroom / Interscope Records
      Demi Lovato - "Dancing With The Devil" - Island
      H.E.R. - "Fight For You" - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
      Kane Brown - "Worldwide Beautiful" - Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records
      Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Columbia Records
      Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - "Entrepreneur" - Columbia Records

      BEST HIP-HOP
      Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" - Atlantic Records
      Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later" - OVO / Republic Records
      Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (remix)" - Quality Control / Motown
      Moneybagg Yo - "Said Sum" - N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
      Polo G - "RAPSTAR" - Columbia Records
      Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - "FRANCHISE" - Cactus Jack / Epic Records

      ARTIST OF THE YEAR
      Ariana Grande - Republic Records
      Doja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
      Justin Bieber - Def Jam
      Megan Thee Stallion - 300 Entertainment
      Olivia Rodrigo - Geffen Records
      Taylor Swift - Republic Records

      BEST COLLABORATION
      24kGoldn ft. iann dior - "Mood" - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
      Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" - Atlantic Records
      Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
      Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later" - OVO / Republic Records
      Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches" - Def Jam
      Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner" - RCA Records

      BEST ALTERNATIVE
      Bleachers - "Stop Making This Hurt" - RCA Records
      Glass Animals - "Heat Waves" - Republic Records
      Imagine Dragons - "Follow You" - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
      Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - "my ex's best friend" - Bad Boy / Interscope Records
      twenty one pilots - "Shy Away" - Fueled By Ramen
      WILLOW ft. Travis Barker - "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" - MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation

      BEST NEW ARTIST
      24kGoldn - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
      Giveon - Epic Records / Not So Fast
      The Kid LAROI - Columbia Records
      Olivia Rodrigo - Geffen Records
      Polo G - Columbia Records
      Saweetie - Warner Records

      VIDEO OF THE YEAR
      Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" - Atlantic Records
      DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber) - OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
      Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
      Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits" - Atlantic Records
      Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Columbia Records
      The Weeknd - "Save Your Tears" - XO / Republic Records

      BEST ROCK
      Evanescence - "Use My Voice" - BMG
      Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame" - Roswell Records / RCA Records
      John Mayer - "Last Train Home" - Columbia Records
      The Killers - "My Own Soul's Warning" - Island
      Kings Of Leon - "The Bandit" - RCA Records
      Lenny Kravitz - "Raise Vibration" - Roxie Records / BMG

      BEST LATIN
      Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - "Dákiti" - The Orchard
      Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - "Lo Vas A Olvidar" - Darkroom / Interscope Records
      Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - "GIRL LIKE ME" - Epic Records
      Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" - Universal Music Latino / NEON16
      Karol G - "Bichota" - Universal Music Latino
      Maluma - "Hawái" - Sony Music US Latin

      BEST R&B
      Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "BROWN SKIN GIRL" - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
      Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open" - Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
      Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy" - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
      Giveon - "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY" - Epic Records / Not So Fast
      H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - "Come Through" - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
      SZA - "Good Days" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

      BEST DIRECTION
      Billie Eilish - "Your Power" - Darkroom / Interscope Records - Directed by: Billie Eilish
      DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)" - OVO / We The Best / Epic Records - Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
      Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Columbia Records - Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
      Taylor Swift - "willow" - Republic Records - Directed by: Taylor Swift
      Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - "Franchise" - Cactus Jack / Epic Records - Directed by: Travis Scott
      Tyler, The Creator - "LUMBERJACK" - Columbia Records - Directed by: Wolf Haley

      BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
      Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "BROWN SKIN GIRL" - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records - Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
      Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am" - Darkroom / Interscope Records - Cinematography by: Rob Witt
      Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame" - Roswell Records / RCA Records - Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
      Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - "Holy" - RBMG/Def Jam - Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
      Lady Gaga - "911" - Interscope Records - Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
      Lorde - "Solar Power" - LAVA/Republic Records - Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

      BEST ART DIRECTION
      Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - "ALREADY" - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records - Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
      Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits" - Atlantic Records - Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
      Lady Gaga - "911" - Interscope Records - Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
      Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Columbia Records - Art Direction by: John Richoux
      Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - "Best Friend" - Warner Records - Art Direction by: Art Haynes
      Taylor Swift - "willow" - Republic Records - Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

      BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
      Bella Poarch - "Build A Bitch" - Warner Records
      Coldplay - "Higher Power" - Atlantic Records
      Doja Cat & The Weeknd - "You Right" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
      Glass Animals - "Tangerine" - Republic Records
      Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Columbia Records
      P!NK - "All I Know So Far" - RCA Records

      BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
      Ariana Grande - "34+35" - Republic Records - Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
      BTS - "Butter" - BIGHIT MUSIC - Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
      Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits" - Atlantic Records - Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
      Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame" - Roswell Records / RCA Records - Choreography by: Nina McNeely
      Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness" - Columbia Records - Choreography by: Paul Roberts
      Marshmello & Halsey - "Be Kind" - Astralwerks / Capitol Records - Choreography by: Dani Vitale

      BEST EDITING
      Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open" - Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records - Editing by: Troy Charbonnet
      BTS - "Butter" - BIGHIT MUSIC - Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
      Drake - "What's Next" - OVO/Republic Records - Editing by: Noah Kendal
      Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness" - Columbia Records - Editing by: Claudia Wass
      Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches" - Def Jam - Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
      Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner" - RCA Records

