63rd Grammy Awards Postponed Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases In Los Angeles

Grammy Awards 2021 Were Set To Take Place On January 31

The award ceremony was set to be held on January 31. With only three weeks to go, unions and entertainment industry groups reportedly called for a suspension on in-person television and film production in Los Angeles, citing the surging COVID-19 cases.

Grammy Awards 2021 Will Take Place On March 14

Each year, many awards are presented in the months of January and February, including the Oscars. However, the Academy Awards along with Golden Globe, all have been postponed by months. According to The New York Times report, "The Oscars were postponed two months from their original Feb. 28 date to April 25, with the format of the ceremony not yet determined." Golden Globes ceremony which is typically scheduled for January, will now be held on February 28 instead.

Grammy Awards 2021 Will Take Place With An In Person Ceremony

Coming back to 63rd Grammy Awards, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and the rapper Roddy Ricch are some of the major contenders this year. The awards since the announcement, have been surrounded by controversy after The Weeknd called out the organisers for snubbing his music and Justin Bieber opened up about being listed in the wrong category.