63rd Grammy Awards Postponed Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases In Los Angeles
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards ceremony which was set to take place in January 2020, has been postponed due to the growing COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, a report in The New York Times (NYT) said that Grammy organisers have revealed that the awards will now be held on March 14.
Earlier this week, a statement was released by executives at the Recording Academy, which presents the Grammys, and CBS, the award ceremony's long-time broadcasting partner. The statement read, "The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do."
"Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show," it added.
Grammy Awards 2021 Were Set To Take Place On January 31
The award ceremony was set to be held on January 31. With only three weeks to go, unions and entertainment industry groups reportedly called for a suspension on in-person television and film production in Los Angeles, citing the surging COVID-19 cases.
Grammy Awards 2021 Will Take Place On March 14
Each year, many awards are presented in the months of January and February, including the Oscars. However, the Academy Awards along with Golden Globe, all have been postponed by months. According to The New York Times report, "The Oscars were postponed two months from their original Feb. 28 date to April 25, with the format of the ceremony not yet determined." Golden Globes ceremony which is typically scheduled for January, will now be held on February 28 instead.
Grammy Awards 2021 Will Take Place With An In Person Ceremony
Coming back to 63rd Grammy Awards, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and the rapper Roddy Ricch are some of the major contenders this year. The awards since the announcement, have been surrounded by controversy after The Weeknd called out the organisers for snubbing his music and Justin Bieber opened up about being listed in the wrong category.
