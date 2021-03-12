63rd Grammy Awards To Stream In India On SonyLIV On March 15

From grooving to their foot-tapping tracks to finding respite in those soothing melodies or gazing at their mind-blowing music videos, musicians have kept us entertained around the year. And now, it's time to celebrate their work and honour them at one of the most prestigious music award ceremonies ever.

The music industry's biggest night, the 63rd GRAMMY Awards® presented by The Recording Academy® will stream on Monday, March 15th, 05:30 AM IST, exclusively on SonyLIV. Signifying the epitome in music, the award ceremony will be hosted by comedian, Trevor Noah. SonyLIV's transmission of the 63RD Annual GRAMMY Awards® is co-presented by Black & White.

The annual presentation ceremony will not only showcase the world's most prominent artists competing in various categories but will also feature captivating performances by spectacular names across pop, classical, jazz, rap, R&B, and rock music genres. GRAMMY's top nominees include Beyoncé (9), Dua Lipa (6), Roddy Ricch (6), Taylor Swift (6), Brittany Howard (5), John Beasley (4), Justin Bieber (4), Phoebe Bridgers (4), DaBaby (4), Billie Eilish (4), David Frost (4), and Megan Thee Stallion (4).

While we just can't wait to know who all will take the GRAMMY home, the biggest and brightest names like Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer and Post Malone will be taking the centre stage at the celebrated awards night.

Taking India to the international awards this year are Neha Mahajan and Anoushka Shankar. Neha has been credited for the song Mi Sangre, which is one of the tracks of Ricky Martin's album, Pausa, that has been nominated in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category. Whereas sitar player Anoushka Shankar's album Love Letters has been nominated in the Best Global Music Album category. For the album Love Letter, singer Shilpa Rao has collaborated with Anoushka.

