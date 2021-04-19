ACM Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Cece Winans-Carrie Underwood Stun Viewers With A Beautiful Performance
The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards held on Sunday night (April 18) were hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton. The show was reportedly broadcast from several locations in Nashville including Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café. One of the most memorable moments of the night was CeCe Winans and Carrie Underwood's gospel performance.
Among the winners was Maren Morris who led the way with five nominations. She took home the award for Female Artist of the Year, while Luke Bryan won the Entertainer of the Year award. Bryan was also set to perform at the awards but backed out after testing positive for Coronavirus.
The show also featured performances by artists and nominees like Lady A, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay and others. However, CeCe Winans and Carrie Underwood stunned the viewers. The gospel legend and country superstar joined forces for a top-notch, powerful performance. Carrie started the performance with 'Amazing Grace' and 'Great Is Thy Faithfulness'. She also sang from her recent gospel hymns album- My Savior.
Here is the complete list of winners at the ACM Awards ceremony,
Entertainer of the year
Luke Bryan - Winner
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Female artist of the year
Maren Morris - Winner
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Male artist of the year
Thomas Rhett - Winner
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the year
Dan + Shay - Winner
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the year
Old Dominion - Winner
Lady A
Little Big Town
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
New female artist of the year
Gabby Barrett - Winner
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
New male artist of the year
Jimmie Allen - Winner
Travis Denning
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Album of the year
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton - Winner
Born Here Live Here Die Here - Luke Bryan
Mixtape Vol. 1 - Kane Brown
Never Will - Ashley McBryde
Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
Single of the year
'I Hope You're Happy Now' - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - Winner
'Bluebird' - Miranda Lambert
'I Hope' - Gabby Barrett
'More Hearts Than Mine'- Ingrid Andress
'The Bones' - Maren Morris
Song of the year
'The Bones' - Maren Morris - Winner
'Bluebird' - Miranda Lambert
'One Night Standards' - Ashley McBryde
'Some People Do' - Old Dominion
'Starting Over' - Chris Stapleton
Video of the year
'Worldwide Beautiful' - Kane Brown - Winner
'Better Than We Found It' - Maren Morris
'Bluebird' - Miranda Lambert
'Gone' - Dierks Bentley
'Hallelujah' - Carrie Underwood and John Legend
Music Event of the year
'I Hope You're Happy Now' - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - Winner
'Be A Light' - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
'Does To Me' - Luke Combs feat. Eric Church
'Nobody But You' - Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani
'One Beer' - HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
'One Too Many' - Keith Urban, P!nk
ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2021: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish Snag Biggest Awards Of The Night
ALSO READ: Grammys 2021 Complete Winners List: Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big