ACM Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Cece Winans-Carrie Underwood Stun Viewers With A Beautiful Performance

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards held on Sunday night (April 18) were hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton. The show was reportedly broadcast from several locations in Nashville including Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café. One of the most memorable moments of the night was CeCe Winans and Carrie Underwood's gospel performance.

Among the winners was Maren Morris who led the way with five nominations. She took home the award for Female Artist of the Year, while Luke Bryan won the Entertainer of the Year award. Bryan was also set to perform at the awards but backed out after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The show also featured performances by artists and nominees like Lady A, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay and others. However, CeCe Winans and Carrie Underwood stunned the viewers. The gospel legend and country superstar joined forces for a top-notch, powerful performance. Carrie started the performance with 'Amazing Grace' and 'Great Is Thy Faithfulness'. She also sang from her recent gospel hymns album- My Savior.

Here is the complete list of winners at the ACM Awards ceremony,

Entertainer of the year

Luke Bryan - Winner

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female artist of the year

Maren Morris - Winner

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Male artist of the year

Thomas Rhett - Winner

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the year

Dan + Shay - Winner

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the year

Old Dominion - Winner

Lady A

Little Big Town

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New female artist of the year

Gabby Barrett - Winner

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New male artist of the year

Jimmie Allen - Winner

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the year

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton - Winner

Born Here Live Here Die Here - Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1 - Kane Brown

Never Will - Ashley McBryde

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

Single of the year

'I Hope You're Happy Now' - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - Winner

'Bluebird' - Miranda Lambert

'I Hope' - Gabby Barrett

'More Hearts Than Mine'- Ingrid Andress

'The Bones' - Maren Morris

Song of the year

'The Bones' - Maren Morris - Winner

'Bluebird' - Miranda Lambert

'One Night Standards' - Ashley McBryde

'Some People Do' - Old Dominion

'Starting Over' - Chris Stapleton

Video of the year

'Worldwide Beautiful' - Kane Brown - Winner

'Better Than We Found It' - Maren Morris

'Bluebird' - Miranda Lambert

'Gone' - Dierks Bentley

'Hallelujah' - Carrie Underwood and John Legend

Music Event of the year

'I Hope You're Happy Now' - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - Winner

'Be A Light' - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

'Does To Me' - Luke Combs feat. Eric Church

'Nobody But You' - Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani

'One Beer' - HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

'One Too Many' - Keith Urban, P!nk

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2021: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish Snag Biggest Awards Of The Night

ALSO READ: Grammys 2021 Complete Winners List: Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big