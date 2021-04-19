    For Quick Alerts
      ACM Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Cece Winans-Carrie Underwood Stun Viewers With A Beautiful Performance

      The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards held on Sunday night (April 18) were hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton. The show was reportedly broadcast from several locations in Nashville including Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café. One of the most memorable moments of the night was CeCe Winans and Carrie Underwood's gospel performance.

      Cece Winans, Carrie Underwood,

      Among the winners was Maren Morris who led the way with five nominations. She took home the award for Female Artist of the Year, while Luke Bryan won the Entertainer of the Year award. Bryan was also set to perform at the awards but backed out after testing positive for Coronavirus.

      The show also featured performances by artists and nominees like Lady A, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay and others. However, CeCe Winans and Carrie Underwood stunned the viewers. The gospel legend and country superstar joined forces for a top-notch, powerful performance. Carrie started the performance with 'Amazing Grace' and 'Great Is Thy Faithfulness'. She also sang from her recent gospel hymns album- My Savior.

      Here is the complete list of winners at the ACM Awards ceremony,

      Entertainer of the year

      Luke Bryan - Winner

      Eric Church

      Luke Combs

      Thomas Rhett

      Chris Stapleton

      Female artist of the year

      Maren Morris - Winner

      Kelsea Ballerini

      Miranda Lambert

      Ashley McBryde

      Carly Pearce

      Male artist of the year

      Thomas Rhett - Winner

      Dierks Bentley

      Luke Combs

      Eric Church

      Chris Stapleton

      Duo of the year

      Dan + Shay - Winner

      Brooks & Dunn

      Brothers Osborne

      Florida Georgia Line

      Maddie & Tae

      Group of the year

      Old Dominion - Winner

      Lady A

      Little Big Town

      The Cadillac Three

      The Highwomen

      New female artist of the year

      Gabby Barrett - Winner

      Ingrid Andress

      Tenille Arts

      Mickey Guyton

      Caylee Hammack

      New male artist of the year

      Jimmie Allen - Winner

      Travis Denning

      HARDY

      Cody Johnson

      Parker McCollum

      Album of the year

      Starting Over - Chris Stapleton - Winner

      Born Here Live Here Die Here - Luke Bryan

      Mixtape Vol. 1 - Kane Brown

      Never Will - Ashley McBryde

      Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

      Single of the year

      'I Hope You're Happy Now' - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - Winner

      'Bluebird' - Miranda Lambert

      'I Hope' - Gabby Barrett

      'More Hearts Than Mine'- Ingrid Andress

      'The Bones' - Maren Morris

      Song of the year

      'The Bones' - Maren Morris - Winner

      'Bluebird' - Miranda Lambert

      'One Night Standards' - Ashley McBryde

      'Some People Do' - Old Dominion

      'Starting Over' - Chris Stapleton

      Video of the year

      'Worldwide Beautiful' - Kane Brown - Winner

      'Better Than We Found It' - Maren Morris

      'Bluebird' - Miranda Lambert

      'Gone' - Dierks Bentley

      'Hallelujah' - Carrie Underwood and John Legend

      Music Event of the year

      'I Hope You're Happy Now' - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - Winner

      'Be A Light' - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

      'Does To Me' - Luke Combs feat. Eric Church

      'Nobody But You' - Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani

      'One Beer' - HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

      'One Too Many' - Keith Urban, P!nk

      Story first published: Monday, April 19, 2021, 14:57 [IST]
