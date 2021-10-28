Adam Levine On Fan Grabbing Him On Stage Amid Maroon 5 Performance: Was Really Startled

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine recently talked about a fan jumping on the stage amid their concert and grabbing his arm. A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media. In the clip, Adam looks shocked as shaking the fan off as the security led her away.

Adam was mid-performance when a female fan jumped claimed up on the stage and grabbed this singer into a huge. Another video from the incident shows Adam knocking over his mic stand as he moved to the other end of the stage to continue the performance.

While many fans understood Adam's reaction and sympathised, others criticised his reaction asking him to be more humble. Adam took to his Instagram stories to address the incident and the flak, which he respects and worships his fans. He expressed that his reaction was out of shock and not meant to be malicious.

@adamlevine @maroon5 no longer a fan she's the reason ur a superstar u douchebag!!! pic.twitter.com/JC37kH82Gc — Kelly Bender (@KelleyBender1) October 25, 2021

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Soon To Have Their First Child!

He wrote, "I have always been someone that loves, respect, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don't have a job - I say that all the time to our fans. To think that anyone would believe that I Thought our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. That's just not who I am, it's not who I've ever been.

"I just want you guys to know, I was really startled. And sometimes when you're startled, you have to shake it off and move on - because I'm doing my job up there. It's what I pride myself on, so I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing on stage and the fans. I hope that we can all understand that."

Some fans defended Adam's reaction in the comments section of the viral TikTok video, one fan said, "She grabbed him. He was visibly uncomfortable. He's HUMAN. personal space is a basic right. You can't tell me you wouldn't feel 'icky' if someone grabbed you without your permission. Expecting celebrities to be above others is unfair and unnecessary," a third fan argued.

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Continue To Perform From Home

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "People need to calm down. His reaction was 10000% valid."

Maroon 5 was performing over the weekend at the Hollywood Bowl for the Audacy's 8th Annual We Can Survive show. The event reportedly raised more than $700,000 for the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention.