Ariana Grande Ties The Knot With Beau Dalton Gomez In An Intimate Ceremony

Singer Ariana Grande got married to her beau Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California. The singer's representative has informed People about the same. The ceremony was attended by less than 20 people. According to the publication, the source said that the room was happy and full of love and that the couple as well as their families cannot be happier.

Talking about their wedding venue, Ariana and Dalton are very much fond of their home in Montecito and have spent a lot of time over there. The source added that it was quite obvious that the couple tied the knot at the 'Thank U Next' singer's lovely house. The source went on to say that the couple is excited to start this new phase and their parents are also thrilled about the same.

Talking about their relationship, the couple had started dating last year in January. However, things got serious between Dalton and the 'Rain On Me' singer after they spent the quarantine phase together at the latter's LA home. Ariana announced her engagement to Dalton, who is a real estate agent by profession, in December last year. The couple had kept their relationship under wraps and but made it public when they appeared together in Ariana Grande's song with Justin Beiber titled 'Stuck With U'.