Ariana Grande Terrorised By Stalker For Seven Months, Attacker In Custody After Pulling A Knife At Her Guard

Ariana Grande was reportedly stalked by a man who allegedly attacked her guard at home on September 9, 2021. The pop singer revealed that she had been terrorised by the stalker for seven months. A TMZ report revealed that the stalker named Aharon Brown has been arrested after pulling a knife on one of Grande's security guards.

The legal documents obtained by TMZ revealed that the singer got a restraining order against Aharon Brown claiming that he allegedly terrorised her for 7 months. However, things escalated to a crisis level on the evening of September 9, when Ariana was at home.

In the complaint, she alleged that Brown showed up at her house and wielded a large hunting knife. When security asked him to leave, he became combative and screamed, "I'll f**king kill you and her." However, Brown fled on foot, when cops arrived on the scene.

He was ordered to stop multiple times but failed to do so, and was eventually arrested. The cop on the scene said he "feared the alleged stalker would be released from jail and therefore the restraining order is essential," reported TMZ.

Meanwhile, Ariana also opened up about the incident in the legal document saying, "I am fearful for my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family."

Brown is currently in custody and has been charged with two felony counts of making criminal threats against the pop singer.